Jerry Yates is unsurprisingly recognised for his match-winning contribution, with his two late goals securing a much-needed return to winning ways.

The striker, forced to play at wing-back for much of the second-half, scored twice during the final 10 minutes in Blackpool’s 3-1 win against Watford.

Gary Madine had previously given Michael Appleton’s side an early lead with a clever lob before Imran Louza cancelled out that strike with a sublime free-kick.

But the second player to be named in the Championship’s official team of the week is right-back Callum Connolly, who had a game to remember despite facing some tricky opposition down Watford’s left flank.

The versatile 25-year-old, who is playing at right-back in the absence of the injured Jordan Gabriel, produced the assist for Madine’s early lob.

But he also stuck to his task defensively and, alongside Yates, nullified a dangerous Watford side during the second-half.

The Seasiders beat Watford 3-1 on Saturday to claim a much-needed first win in five

Connolly and Yates are joined in the side by three Blackburn Rovers players in Tyler Morton, Sammie Szmodics and Ben Brereton Diaz, who all starred in their side’s 3-0 win against Rotherham United.

Players from Luton Town, Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town, Stoke City, Millwall and Norwich City are also included.

Ratings are determined by ratings provided by whoscored.com.

TEAM: Horvath (Luton),Trusty (Birmingham), Helik (Huddersfield), Jagielka (Stoke), Connolly (Blackpool), Morton (Blackburn), Flemming (Millwall), Szmodics (Blackburn), Yates (Blackpool), Sargent (Norwich), Brereton Diaz (Blackburn)