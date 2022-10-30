Two men singled out for praise by EFL pundits following Blackpool's comeback win against Coventry City

Gary Madine and Jerry Yates were both on the scoresheet during the second-half on Saturday as Michael Appleton’s side came from a goal down to win 2-1 at the CBS Arena.

Madine atoned for his earlier misses with a lovely glancing header before Yates won it late on with a header of his own to net for the seventh time in his last five games.

It means he leads the Championship’s scoring charts out on his own with nine, which puts him ahead of the likes of Blackburn Rovers’ Ben Brereton Diaz and Burnley’s Jay Rodriguez.

This particular statistic was pointed out by the pundits analysing Blackpool’s win on ITV’s EFL highlights show.

Presenter Hugh Woozencroft said: “In terms of the fans, Blackpool fans went home happier didn’t they?

“They have recently hit a run of goalscoring form, with one man in particular, and that’s boosted the smiles when it comes to the tangerines.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Madine and Yates were both on the scoresheet during Blackpool's comeback win yesterday

Pundit Jamie Mackie said: “Certainly. Jerry Yates is now the top goalscorer in the Championship with nine goals.

“Gary Madine as well, he’s always a threat and he’s hard to mark. The defenders know they’ve been in a game with him.

“He actually missed a decent chance early on but (James) Husband swings in a cross for his goal and it’s a delightful header, one where you don’t really have to get the pace on it but just a really good technique to bend down and arch your back and put it in the far corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad