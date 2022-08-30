Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final hours of the summer transfer window are now in sight and time is fast running out for clubs across English football to bring in any new recruits.

Before that happens though, there is a full card of EFL Championship fixtures to take place which kicks off tonight.

Blackpool are set to welcome Blackburn Rovers to Bloomfield Road tomorrow night in a Lancashire derby.

It will be their final match before the transfer window slams shut and attention will turn fully to the business behind the scenes after the final whistle.

Here are the EFL Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Tuesday morning:

Serie A side Bologna are looking to add defensive reinforcements before the window shuts and are targeting Watford’s Nigerian defender William Troost-Ekong (Gianluca Dimarzio)

Cardiff City boss Steve Morison has confirmed that the club will be trying until the deadline to get a new striker in but he insists they will be able to cope if a deal doesn’t materialise (Football League World)

Aston Villa have reportedly joined the growing list of clubs keen to sign Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton-Diaz this summer (TeamTalk)

Fulham left-back Joe Bryan is drawing interest from the Championship, with three unnamed second-tier sides said to be in talks over a deal for the out of favour ace (The 72 via Sky Sports)

Reading are keen to loan out young midfielder Dejan Tetek before the summer transfer window closes (Football League World via Berkshire Live)

Blackpool, who have been linked with Sheffield Wednesday’s Fisayo Dele-Bashiru earlier this window – have also earmarked Hillsborough teammate George Byers, as a potential new signing, with the club still looking to strengthen their midfield (The Star - Sheffield)

Birmingham City are chasing a potential permanent deal for Manchester United midfielder Tahith Chong but negotiations are ongoing at this stage (Football League World via Fabrizio Romano)

Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke could have a role to play for Albion in their Premier League season and now looks set to stay with the Seagulls rather than going out on loan to Sunderland (The Argus)