Michael Appleton’s side sit 13th in the EFL Championship table after two games, following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Stoke City.

The new EFL Championship season is up and running and is now two games in as the early front runners get their noses out in front while the summer transfer window continues to rumble on in the background.

Millwall are in ‘advance talks’ with a Blackpool forward and a Sheffield Wednesday star’s future is said to be ‘up in the air’ after the League One side rejected a six figure bid from Blackpool.

Meanwhile, Sunderland have ‘agreed a deal’ to sign a defender from League One side Morecambe while a Middlesbrough striker is reportedly attracting interest from a club in the Turkish Super League.

West Brom gaffer Steve Bruce could be set to dip into the transfer market again after an injury to one of his players while QPR boss Michael Beale has said that a goalkeeper will not be leaving the club on loan this summer.

Elsewhere, Premier League side West Ham are ‘not ruling out’ a move for a Blackburn Rovers forward and Reading are said to be ‘very hopeful’ of finalising a deal for a former Huddersfield Town player this week.

Finally, a Bournemouth midfielder has spoken about his move from Celtic last year and says he turned down interest from Burnley, a Premier League at the time, in favour of the Championship Cherries while a

Here are the EFL transfer news stories making the headlines on Tuesday morning:

1. West Ham could still move for Blackburn star West Ham United are not ruling out a move for Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz this summer (GiveMeSport)

2. Dike injury could see West Brom make transfer move West Brom boss Steve Bruce admits the fresh injury setback for Daryl Dike could force his hand in the transfer market (Express & Star)

3. Reading closing in on free agent Reading are now "very hopeful" of finalising a deal for free agent Naby Sarr before the weekend (FLW via Jonathan Low)

4. Millwall close to signing Blackpool forward Millwall are in advanced talks to sign Blackpool forward Shayne Lavery (Football Insider)