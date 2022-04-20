Troy Deeney breaks his silence following Birmingham City's Easter Monday humiliation at Blackpool

The 33-year-old looked visibly angry as Lee Bowyer’s side wilted under Blackpool’s pressure, finding themselves on the wrong end of a 6-1 thrashing at Bloomfield Road.

It caused angry scenes among the 3,300 Birmingham fans in the away end, who were heard chanting “you’re not fit to wear the shirt” towards their own players.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deeney, who returned to his hometown club at the start of the season, spent around 10 minutes trying to appease supporters at the front of the East Stand at the final whistle.

He was seen attempting to calm them down before things boiled over after a supporter invaded the pitch and smoke bombs were also hurled on.

Speaking for the first time since his side’s heavy defeat, Deeney penned an apology to the fans that made the trip up to the Fylde coast.

“Took time to think and process what happened on Monday, the worst feeling I’ve had as a professional,” the former Watford striker wrote on his Instagram page.

This was just one of several smoke bombs thrown onto the pitch as Birmingham fans struggled to contain their anger

“We as a team know the standards that are expected from us and we fell so so short of those.

“Sorry to all the travelling supporters and everybody associated with the club you deserved better from us.”

Birmingham have endured a torrid season, sitting 20th in the Championship on 45 points.