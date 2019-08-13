Tributes paid to former Blackpool FC groundsman Gary Lewis

Tributes have been paid to former Blackpool FC groundsman Gary Lewis, who has tragically passed away.

His son Mark has taken to Twitter to reveal the sad news, saying he and his family are "in shock".

Lewis joined Blackpool as groundsman in May of last year, having previously spent three years with Macclesfield Town.

He left Bloomfield Road in April.

His son Mark posted on social media: "It’s with the heaviest broken heart that I have to tweet that my hero and best friend and father Gary Lewis has passed away.

"He worked for Utd, Swinton, Salford, Accy, Macclesfield and Blackpool to name a few.

"My family is in shock but so proud of our amazing man. Sleep tight Dad."

Several Twitter users replied to the post sharing their condolences.

"We are very sad to hear this news," the club said.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to you and your family, Mark.

"Rest in peace, Gary."

Robert Heys, head of partnerships at Blackpool, tweeted: "Gutted to hear the news that Gary Lewis has sadly passed away.

"It was a genuine privilege to have known and worked with him at Accrington, Macclesfield and Blackpool.

"A lovely kind-hearted man who always had a smile to share. Hope you can watch tonight. Will miss you mate."

Paul Grimshaw replied: "Only knew him for a few months but a really top bloke."

Simon Muggleton said: "Gary seemed a decent bloke and was always offering people to go and have a chat with him while at Blackpool. All the best to the family."

Tom Kirk added: "Thoughts go out to you and the family he will be missed."