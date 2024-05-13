TRANSFER NEWS: Blackpool linked with ex-Yeovil Town, Scunthorpe United and Stockport County striker

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool have been linked with a move for ex-Stockport County striker Paddy Madden.

The former Yeovil Town, Scunthorpe United and Fleetwood Town forward is a free agent this summer following the conclusion of his contract at Edgeley Park.

In League Two last season, the 34-year-old found the back of the net 17 times, as well as providing five assists, as the Hatters finished top of the table to earn promotion.

According to Alan Nixon via his Patreon, the Seasiders have shown interest in bringing Madden to Bloomfield Road, but face competition from Chesterfield, who recently won the National League to return to the EFL.

Before making the move over to England to join Carlisle United in 2011, the striker had started his career with Bohemians in Dublin, as well as going on loan to Shelbourne.

Since his professional debut, he has scored 226 times, with Stockport proving to be the place where he’s been most productive, finding the back of the net on 64 occasions in just over three years.

Blackpool will be looking to boost their striking options heading into next season. Huddersfield Town loanee Jordan Rhodes finished the most recent campaign as top scorer with 15 goals, despite missing a large chunk of games from January onwards due to injury.