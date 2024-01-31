TRANSFER GOSSIP: Portsmouth set to secure the signing of Blackpool-linked midfielder

Owen Moxon (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs this month, including Blackpool- with his contract with the Cumbrians set to expire in the summer.

Following stints with Queen of the South and Annan Athletic, Moxon made the move to Brunton Park in 2022, after previously being in the club’s academy as a youngster. The midfielder has impressed so far this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists in 26 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According Alan Nixon, the Carlisle man is set to make the switch to Fratton Park before Thursday’s transfer deadline, with the player keen on the move to the South Coast.