TRANSFER GOSSIP: Portsmouth set to secure the signing of Blackpool-linked midfielder
The 26-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs this month, including Blackpool- with his contract with the Cumbrians set to expire in the summer.
Following stints with Queen of the South and Annan Athletic, Moxon made the move to Brunton Park in 2022, after previously being in the club’s academy as a youngster. The midfielder has impressed so far this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists in 26 appearances.
According Alan Nixon, the Carlisle man is set to make the switch to Fratton Park before Thursday’s transfer deadline, with the player keen on the move to the South Coast.
Blackpool have been linked with a number of midfielder’s in the last few days, with a gap left in the centre of the park at Bloomfield Road following the departure of Kenny Dougall, who has joined Buriram United for an undisclosed fee.