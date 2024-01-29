George Byers (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

TEAMTALK reports that the Seasiders are hoping to add the 27-year-old to their ranks before the end of the transfer window, as they look to find a replacement for Kenny Dougall- who completed a move to Buriram United last week.

Wednesday may look to claim a fee for Byers before the expiry of his contract at Hillsborough in the summer.

The former Scotland youth international started his career with Watford, before joining Swansea City. Following a loan spell with Portsmouth, he left the Welsh club permanently to make the move to South Yorkshire.