TRANSFER GOSSIP: Blackpool linked with ex-Watford and Swansea City midfielder as Sheffield Wednesday contract approaches expiry
TEAMTALK reports that the Seasiders are hoping to add the 27-year-old to their ranks before the end of the transfer window, as they look to find a replacement for Kenny Dougall- who completed a move to Buriram United last week.
Wednesday may look to claim a fee for Byers before the expiry of his contract at Hillsborough in the summer.
The former Scotland youth international started his career with Watford, before joining Swansea City. Following a loan spell with Portsmouth, he left the Welsh club permanently to make the move to South Yorkshire.
In total he has featured 78 times for Wednesday, and was part of the squad that earned promotion via the League One play-offs last year. So far this season, he has made 22 appearances in the Championship, finding the back of the net on one occasion.