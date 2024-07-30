Blackpool were defeated by Tranmere Rovers | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Blackpool were on the end of a 3-1 defeat away to Tranmere Rovers in their latest pre-season friendly.

Luke Norris, Regan Hendry and a trialist were all on the scoresheet for the League Two outfit, while Jordan Rhodes scored a consolation for the Seasiders.

Blackpool’s fixture at Prenton Park was their second outing of the day, after the other half of Neil Critchley’s squad were on the end of the same scoreline against Accrington Stanley in a behind-closed-doors match at Bloomfield Road a few hours before.

The first opportunity of the Tranmere game came in the 11th minute. A Rhodes cross from the right reached Zac Ashworth on the opposite side, with the wing-back smashing the crossbar with a well hit strike.

Down the other end, a Tom Davies header did test Richard O’Donnell, but the effort proved to be an easy enough catch for the veteran keeper.

While the Rovers’ first attempt proved to be a routine save, there was little the 35-year-old could do about the next.

After proving to be too powerful for James Husband, the ball landed nicely for Norris to fire a shot into the top corner to make it 1-0.

The home side’s lead was quickly doubled, with another great strike beating O’Donnell. This time it came from Hendry, who found the bottom corner after trying his luck from distance.

Ahead of the break, Rob Apter tried to pull one back against his former loan club, but his curling effort from distance landed wide of the post.

Following the restart, Hendry had another go from the edge of the box, but this time it was easily stopped by the Blackpool keeper.

Meanwhile, down the other end, a last-ditch challenge stopped Kyle Joseph from getting a shot away inside the box.

The Seasiders were able to pull one back heading into the final moments, with Rhodes converting from the penalty spot after Finnigan was brought down in the box, before a trialist claimed another goal for Tranmere.

Blackpool FC: Richard O’Donnell, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, James Husband, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (75’), Ollie Norburn, Ryan Finnigan, Zac Ashworth, Rob Apter, Kyle Joseph, Jordan Rhodes.