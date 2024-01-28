Tough selection calls for Blackpool boss Neil Critchley as he explains key decisions against Charlton Athletic

Hayden Coulson has become the preferred left wing-back option in the last few weeks (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

Hayden Coulson has started the last three league games since making the move to Bloomfield Road on loan from Middlesbrough for the remainder of the season. The 25-year-old has a shot cleared off the line in Saturday afternoon’s 1-1 draw with Charlton Athletic, where Karamoko Dembele’s second half strike was cancelled out by a Marvin Ekpiteta own goal.

Both Andy Lyons and Owen Dale were left out of Blackpool’s matchday squad for the visit of the Addicks, with both having previously enjoyed runs in the team earlier this season.

"Owen (Dale) was on the bench last week but Penno (Matthew Pennington) wasn’t- so we just moved the squad around,” Critchley explained.

"We’ve got another game on Tuesday, then Stevenage next week, so it was just selection. Hayden (Coulson) has given us really good balance on the left side of the pitch, he’s helped us in the way we want to play and makes us a better football team. He’s not had a lot of football in the first half of the season, so he might not play every game.

"We know that Andy (Lyons) and Owen (Dale) have both acquitted themselves well in games this season so I wouldn’t have any hesitation in playing either of them if needed.