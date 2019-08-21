'Top of the league again!': Blackpool fans satisfied as Seasiders come back from behind to draw at Gillingham

Armand Gnanduillet was on the scoresheet yet again as Blackpool drew 2-2 with Gillingham
Blackpool came from two goals down to earn a point away at Gillingham that saw him return to the League One summit.

Here's what you had to say about the result: