Ollie O’Neill scored the only goal of the game during the second half, with the Seasiders unable to replicate any of the positives they demonstrated in their last two league outings, where they had overcome both Peterborough United and Bolton Wanderers from losing positions.

The loss in East London is the ninth time this season Blackpool have been defeated on the road, as their inability to string together a number of results away from Bloomfield Road continues.

Reflecting on the loss to Richie Wellens’ side, Critchley said: “It was really frustrating, our quality was poor, we turned the ball over too many times and made too many unforced errors. When you give the ball back to any team you know they could get a chance off the back of it, and that’s what happened.

"When we made a mistake it knocked our confidence and we didn’t recover quickly enough, it was almost like it spread. We didn’t do enough with the ball to gain momentum and gain chances. It’s two steps forward and one step back- inconsistency has been the story of our season, but we’ve still got time to eradicate that.

"It was a tight game, with little between the two teams, and it was always going to be decided by a moment of quality or a mistake, unfortunately we made that mistake and they capitalised. We had some good moments in the first half, but you’ve got to take them when it’s that close- neither goalkeeper had anything to do.

"Orient are a hard team to play against here, you’ve just got to look at their record. They don’t concede a lot of goals and you can see why. We huffed and puffed at 1-0 down but we didn’t do enough. These are the games where you need to scrap it out and win ugly, or at least come away with a point- we’ve not done that and it’s happened too often this season.

