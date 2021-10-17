Too many below-par: How Blackpool's players rated during the defeat to Nottingham Forest

Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Dan Grimshaw - 6/10
A little nervy in the early stages on his first league appearance, but understandably so. Unfortunate with Forest’s second goal.
2. Jordan Gabriel - 5/10
Caught out by long diagonal for Forest’s opener and the second also came down his side. Got forward well at times.
3. Richard Keogh - 6/10
Coped well given the hostile reception he received from the fans of Derby’s fierce rivals. Tried to at least bring the ball out.
4. Marvin Ekpiteta - 6/10
Proud moment to wear the captain’s armband in Chris Maxwell’s absence. Given plenty to do against Forest’s pacy frontline.