Jerry Yates celebrates after scoring his second goal in as many games

Too many below-par: How Blackpool's players rated during the defeat to Nottingham Forest

Blackpool’s four-game unbeaten run came to a halt at the City Ground yesterday against a resurgent Nottingham Forest side.

By Matt Scrafton
Sunday, 17th October 2021, 8:00 am

Here's how Pool's players rated:

1. Dan Grimshaw - 6/10

A little nervy in the early stages on his first league appearance, but understandably so. Unfortunate with Forest’s second goal.

2. Jordan Gabriel - 5/10

Caught out by long diagonal for Forest’s opener and the second also came down his side. Got forward well at times.

3. Richard Keogh - 6/10

Coped well given the hostile reception he received from the fans of Derby’s fierce rivals. Tried to at least bring the ball out.

4. Marvin Ekpiteta - 6/10

Proud moment to wear the captain’s armband in Chris Maxwell’s absence. Given plenty to do against Forest’s pacy frontline.

