Ticket details confirmed for the second leg of Blackpool's play-off semi-final against Oxford United

The Seasiders travel to the Kassam Stadium next Tuesday (6pm kick-off) for the first leg of the tie, before welcoming Karl Robinson's side to Bloomfield Road the following Friday (7.45pm kick-off).

In line with government guidelines, the ground will be open to 25 per cent capacity - which is around the 4,000 mark.

Therefore, priority will be given to season ticket holders.

Tickets, which are priced at £20 for adults, £18 for seniors (65+) and £10 for under-18s, will go on sale at 9am tomorrow.

They'll remain on sale until 5pm on Monday, May 17.

Should any tickets remain available for sale following Monday’s season ticket holder deadline, then further details will be communicated from Tuesday.

Fans will return to Bloomfield Road for the second leg of their play-off semi-final

"In line with the phased lifting of lockdown restrictions to Step 3 in the country, the club has been permitted to open up Bloomfield Road again at 25 per cent of capacity for the fixture," the club confirmed.

"Seats have already been allocated within family/social bubbles to comply with social distancing requirements across all four sides of the stadium.

"Please be aware that it may not be possible to guarantee your usual seat or place in a chosen stand.

"To remain compliant with Covid safety measures, no upgrades or exchanges will be considered for this game."

Print-at-home tickets will be in use for Friday's game and will be the only method of entry into Bloomfield Road.

Tickets must be purchased online at www.eticketing.co.uk/blackpoolfcExisting club partners and corporate clients will be contacted separately.

The club has also reminded supporters that all pyrotechnic devices are "strictly prohibited" from the stadium.

It comes after a Blackpool fan lost two fingers and a thumb on his right hand when he picked up a stray firework heading for a group of children.

Paul Markham suffered the horrific injuries outside Bloomfield Road on Sunday as he joined a crowd celebrating Pool’s progress to the League One play-offs.

"The club would also like to remind all supporters that the use of any pyrotechnic device (flares, smoke bombs and fireworks) is strictly prohibited within the stadium and strong action will be taken in the event of any such devices being found on any person inside the stadium," the club said.

For more information, click here.