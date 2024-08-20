Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A number of Blackpool players could depart Bloomfield Road before the end of the month.

The Seasiders have added eight new signings throughout the summer, which has left some areas of the squad overcrowded at the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

In recent weeks, Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley has discussed the futures of some of the players, and hinted at the ones who could leave before the transfer deadline on August 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s a closer look at the three who are almost certain to leave and the two with unclear futures:

Jake Beesley

Jake Beesley is one of the players who could be allowed to leave the Fylde Coast club this month.

The 27-year-old wasn’t involved in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Stockport County, after featuring in the two games prior against Crawley Town and Burton Albion, and now finds himself behind Kyle Joseph, Ashley Fletcher, Jordan Rhodes and Dom Ballard in the pecking order.

Discussing the absence of the ex-Chesterfield and Salford City man, Critchley said: “I’ve had a conversation with Jake this week and he knows my thoughts, he understands where he’s at.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can read in between the lines, he wasn't in the squad, so draw your own conclusions from that.

“He’s a great guy and a fantastic person. He trains really well, but you’ve got to make tough decisions as a head coach sometimes. You’ve got to do what you think is right for the team sometimes.”

Jake Beesley (Photographer Stephen White / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Stephen White

Kylian Kouassi

Kylian Kouassi also finds himself in the battle to start up front for the Seasiders, and is currently working his way back to full fitness after undergoing surgery in the summer.

A loan move is one of the options that could be considered for the 21-year-old, who joined Blackpool last summer following his departure from Sutton United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With a few weeks of the window to go, it’s something we’ll assess as a club and discuss with Kylian,” Critchley said.

“I use the Rob Apter example because he’s benefitted from going out and playing regular football.

“If we think that’s right with Kylian, and he’s happy with that, then I’m sure it’s something we can explore.”

Kylian Kouassi

Dom Thompson

Talks have also taken place concerning the future of Dom Thompson, who finds himself behind Hayden Coulson and Zac Ashworth in the battle for the left wing-back role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old was sent out on loan to Forest Green Rovers in the second half of last season, where he featured 19 times as the Gloucestershire club suffered relegation from League Two.

After undergoing surgery at the start of the summer, the defender was unable to feature in any pre-season games, but has made progress in training in the last few weeks.

Discussing the talks concerning Thompson’s future, Critchley said: “They were internal - and that remains me, the player and the agent. It’d be difficult (for him) with the players in his position. Dom is aware of the situation and what we’re thinking, so we’ll see what happens in the next couple of weeks.”

Dominic Thompson

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel’s future will most likely remain uncertain until the transfer window is officially closed, with the defender being linked with both Lincoln City and Oxford United at various points throughout the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25-year-old missed both the beginning and the end of pre-season due to injury, so is yet to pick up any minutes for the Seasiders in the opening few weeks of the campaign.

Oxford reportedly had two bids rejected for the wing-back last month, with no further approaches believed to have been made since then.

“There’s been nothing new as far as I’m aware,” Critchley said last week.

“There’s been interest, but since then Jordan was on the bench the other night.”

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Ollie Norburn

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollie Norburn started Blackpool’s first two games of the new season, but was left out of Saturday’s game against Stockport, with Lee Evans, Sonny Carey, Ryan Finnigan and Elliot Embleton all preferred.

It’s currently unknown if this was a one off for that particular game or if the ex-Peterborough United man has fallen down the pecking order.

Albie Morgan is currently out through injury, but will add further competition in the centre of the park when he’s back.

Discussing the absence of both Norburn and Beesley on Saturday, Critchley said: “I spoke to both of them about the position and where we are at, there’s no issues, they’re fit, they just weren’t included.”