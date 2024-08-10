Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool get their League One season underway this evening.

The Seasiders travel to Broadfield Stadium to face newly-promoted Crawley Town (K.O. 5.30pm), as they look to put the disappointment of the previous campaign behind them.

Neil Critchley will be without a number of players for the fixture, while some remain doubtful.

Here’s the latest team news:

Dominic Thompson (Out)

Dominic Thompson is making progress with his recovery from injury after undergoing surgery earlier this summer.

The wing-back’s future at Bloomfield Road is uncertain with plenty of competition ahead of him in the Blackpool squad, but for now his main focus will be returning to full fitness.

Discussing Thompson’s progress, Critchley said: “He’s returned to training this week, which is another positive.”

Kylian Kouassi (Out)

Kylian Kouassi is in a similar position to Thompson after undergoing surgery back in May.

The striker made the move to Bloomfield Road last summer after departing Sutton United, and scored five times during his first season in Tangerine.

In the last update on Kouassi’s recovery from injury, Critchley stated he was hopeful the 21-year-old would be able to join in training next week.

Andy Lyons (Out)

It’ll still be a while until Andy Lyons is back in action. It usually takes around nine months to recover from the ACL injury he suffered against Leyton Orient back in February.

“He’s working extremely hard, but we know we’ve got to be patient with him,” Critchley stated.

“He’s progressing as we’d expect, which is testament to him and the work he’s doing.”

Albie Morgan

Albie Morgan missed both the games against Accrington Stanley and Tranmere Rovers a few weeks ago, as well as last Saturday’s game against Crewe due to a quad injury.

The midfielder returned to training this week, and is expected to be fit for Saturday’s game.

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel suffered a minor foot injury in the Tranmere game, which caused him to sit out of last week’s game at the Mornflake Stadium.

Like Morgan, Lawrence-Gabriel has resumed training in recent days, and is in contention to take on Crawley.