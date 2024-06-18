Shayne Lavery left Blackpool last month (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

Blackpool have the task of replacing Shayne Lavery this summer.

The striker departed Bloomfield Road alongside Marvin Ekpiteta, Callum Connolly and Matty Virtue following the conclusion of his contract, after first joining the club in 2021.

Injuries disrupted the 25-year-old throughout the last campaign, as he recorded six goals in 36 appearances in all competitions.

Blackpool have already signed Jordan Rhodes on a permanent deal this summer, following a successful loan spell on the Fylde Coast for the forward, during which time he found the back of the net 15 times in 29 League One outings.

The Seasiders should still be looking at another striker to add to their ranks, with a number of free agents and out of contract players who last played in the third tier of English football currently available.

Here’s a look at some of the options:

Devante Cole

Former Manchester City, Bradford City and Fleetwood Town striker Devante Cole was one of the players to be released by Barnsley last month.

Throughout the course of last season, the 29-year-old scored 18 goals in 46 league appearances, and will no doubt be attracting interest from a number of clubs throughout the transfer window.

Stephen Humphrys

Stephen Humphrys departed Wigan Athletic this summer, on the back of a season where he scored nine goals in 38 League One outings.

Prior to his spell at the Brick Community Stadium, the 26-year-old has also played for the likes of Fulham, Southend United and Rochdale.

Ruel Sotiriou

Leyton Orient striker Ruel Sotiriou is yet to agree a new deal at Brisbane Road, with his contract due to expire at the end of this month.