Three debutants to get the nod? How Blackpool could line-up against Reading on the opening day

The 2022/23 Championship campaign gets underway tomorrow as Blackpool welcome Paul Ince's Reading to Bloomfield Road.

By Matt Scrafton
Friday, 29th July 2022, 12:09 pm
Updated Friday, 29th July 2022, 12:17 pm

But how will the Seasiders line-up under new boss Michael Appleton? We take a look...

1. GK - Dan Grimshaw

Grimshaw has been given the nod by Michael Appleton as Blackpool's number one this season.

2. RB - Callum Connolly

With Jordan Gabriel still not quite ready, Callum Connolly is likely to fill in at right-back.

3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta

Big Marv will captain the side after recovering from a bout of illness last week.

4. CB - Rhys Williams

With Richard Keogh an injury doubt, Williams could make his competitive debut - although Jordan Thorniley will also be in the frame.

