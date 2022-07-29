Three debutants to get the nod? How Blackpool could line-up against Reading on the opening day

But how will the Seasiders line-up under new boss Michael Appleton? We take a look...
1. GK - Dan Grimshaw
Grimshaw has been given the nod by Michael Appleton as Blackpool's number one this season.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. RB - Callum Connolly
With Jordan Gabriel still not quite ready, Callum Connolly is likely to fill in at right-back.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta
Big Marv will captain the side after recovering from a bout of illness last week.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. CB - Rhys Williams
With Richard Keogh an injury doubt, Williams could make his competitive debut - although Jordan Thorniley will also be in the frame.
Photo: Blackpool FC