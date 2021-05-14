Thoughts and prayers of Blackpool FC are with loved ones of Jordan Banks says boss Neil Critchley

The nine-year-old tragically passed away on Tuesday after being struck by lightning while he took part in football training.

Yesterday, Blackpool director and board member Brett Gerrity was due to lay a wreath at the Common Edge playing fields.

Blackpool players and staff stand behind nine footballs in silent tribute to Jordan Banks

Players and staff posed for a picture with nine footballs, one for each year of Jordan’s life.

Critchley said: “The first I heard about it was on the news on Wednesday morning. It was devastating news.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jordan’s family and friends and we send them all our love.

“It was just horrible news, devastating. Not nice to hear that at all, not nice.”

Blackpool’s iconic Tower was lit up red – the colour of Jordan’s favourite football team, Liverpool.

Blackpool Town Hall lowered its flag to half-mast to remember Jordan, described as one of the resort’s “brightest lights”.

Jordan was attending a one-to-one coaching session on Common Edge playing fields at the end of School Road, South Shore, when the tragedy occurred just after 5pm on Tuesday.

Jordan was a keen footballer and a member of Clifton Rangers Junior Football Club’s U9 Bees team.

England’s national football team joined numerous football clubs across the country in mourning the death.

A spokesman for England Football said: “We would like to offer our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Jordan Banks’ family and all those affected by this terrible tragedy.

“Lancashire FA is in contact with Clifton JFC and will continue to provide support to them.”

In January, Jordan was congratulated by Liverpool vice-captain James Milner after he ran 30 miles to raise money for Counselling in the Community in memory of his uncle, Reece Begg.

In a video message, Milner said: “I’ve heard that you’re doing an amazing thing in raising funds for counselling in honour of your uncle Reece.

“I think running a marathon is an incredible feat and it’s difficult with people doing it with legs a lot bigger than yours, but to do 30 miles is incredible.

“I heard you get called ‘mini-Milner’ because you’re very determined, so that’s an amazing skill to have.

“Never ever give up and I hear you’ve been out in all weather fighting in the cold and the rain, so you keep going and keep doing what you’re doing, mate.”