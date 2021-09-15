'This was a serious performance': Huddersfield Town boss praises his players after blitzing Blackpool in ruthless fashion

The Seasiders were the better side in the first-half, controlling play confidently and limiting the visitors to very little in the way of an attacking threat.

But they failed to make the most of the chances that came their way, Shayne Lavery the biggest culprit with four missed opportunities.

Pool’s lack of a clinical touch in front of goal was punished in cruel fashion by the Terriers, who netted three goals in just 14 minutes at the start of the second-half to condemn Neil Critchley’s men to their fourth defeat in their opening seven games.

As for Huddersfield, they now move up to fourth, two points adrift of the automatic promotion spots.

“This was a serious performance," Corberan told Huddersfield's official website.

"It was very important to show a high level of performance and determination against a difficult opponent.

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan

“The team played really well in the second-half, dominating all of the different moments one game can have – set-pieces in defence, set-pieces in attack, they playing out, the building up, the high pressing too. The team was growing with the game.

“We were controlling the game, which when we analyse the first-half know it wasn’t easy, it was a tough game – but with such a good performance from the team, we took the three points.

“Josh Koroma is a dangerous player when he plays close to the back line of the opposition team.

"In the first-half he didn’t get the opportunity to receive the ball even when he wanted to, but in the second-half he received the ball in complicated positions that allowed the team to attack and for him to make a difference, which he has to do for us.

“Every goal was important, but I was pleased for Jonathan Hogg. He is a very important player for us and he took advantage of being in a high position."