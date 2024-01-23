Karamoko Dembele (Photographer Ian Cook / CameraSport)

The attacking midfielder has enjoyed a successful stint on loan at Bloomfield Road from Brest so far this season. Most people will know the 20-year-old from the hype around him as a young teenager at Celtic, but he has now started making headlines in the present.

In 27 appearances for the Seasiders he has scored four times and provided nine assists- becoming a key player for Neil Critchley’s side. His most recent goal came in a 2-1 victory over Bristol Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discussing the development of his teammate, Blackpool defender Husband said: "This boy is special. I’ve heard players from opposite teams say ‘this kid is unbelievable.’ I’ve not seen a talent like him in this league for a long, long time.

"I said to him before the Nottingham Forest game in the cup: ‘this is your level, you need to show people that you are capable of this-’ and he will be because he’s a young boy who is learning all of the time.

"The gaffer is good with him. It’s been brilliant in the way he’s been teaching him the other side of the game. He enjoys being with us, which is the main thing, long may that help us because he’s a special player.

“He’s got every chance to be a top top player. He’s not enjoyable to play against in training, he makes me feel old. He’s a delight to watch every day and some of the stuff he does is unplayable.