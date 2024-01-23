'This kid is special:' Blackpool's James Husband makes prediction on the future of ex-Celtic wonderkid and shares his message to him
The attacking midfielder has enjoyed a successful stint on loan at Bloomfield Road from Brest so far this season. Most people will know the 20-year-old from the hype around him as a young teenager at Celtic, but he has now started making headlines in the present.
In 27 appearances for the Seasiders he has scored four times and provided nine assists- becoming a key player for Neil Critchley’s side. His most recent goal came in a 2-1 victory over Bristol Rovers on Saturday afternoon.
Discussing the development of his teammate, Blackpool defender Husband said: "This boy is special. I’ve heard players from opposite teams say ‘this kid is unbelievable.’ I’ve not seen a talent like him in this league for a long, long time.
"I said to him before the Nottingham Forest game in the cup: ‘this is your level, you need to show people that you are capable of this-’ and he will be because he’s a young boy who is learning all of the time.
"The gaffer is good with him. It’s been brilliant in the way he’s been teaching him the other side of the game. He enjoys being with us, which is the main thing, long may that help us because he’s a special player.
“He’s got every chance to be a top top player. He’s not enjoyable to play against in training, he makes me feel old. He’s a delight to watch every day and some of the stuff he does is unplayable.
"He’s been magnificent in the last few months. He’s one of the best young talents out there- I can’t praise him highly enough. For him to get a goal to help his confidence is massive for him.”