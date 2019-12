Blackpool have hopes of finishing in the League One play-off positions when their league season comes to end in May - but will they succeed?

Here, data experts FiveThirtyEight have predicted and calculated the Seasiders' final league position and points total. Click and scroll through the pages to find out where Simon Grayson's men lie...

Points tally so far: 6

Points tally so far: 1

Points tally so far: 19

Points tally so far: 16

Points tally so far: 16

Points tally so far: 16

Points tally so far: 18

Points tally so far: 18

Points tally so far: 21