This is Blackpool's odds to be RELEGATED from the Championship next season - compared to Hull City and Peterborough
With the Championship kicking off this weekend, the bookmakers have installed their favourites for relegation. How do they expect Blackpool to fare this season?
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 4:14 pm
Blackpool impressed last season, winning promotion via the play-offs after a final victory over Swansea City.
Joining them in the second tier is Peterborough United (automatic promotion) and Hull City (champions).
But how do the bookies think The Seasiders will do in comparison to their fellow promoted sides?
Scroll below to find out:
