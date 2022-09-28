The 33-year-old former defender returned to Bloomfield Road as Blackpool's Professional Development Phase Coach at the start of the month.

Eardley, who has guided the Under 18s to two wins from his first three games in charge in the EFL Youth Alliance League, made more than 100 league appearances for the Seasiders over four seasons.

“They were the best years of my playing career without a shadow of a doubt," he said. “Coming from Oldham where I was 20 years old at the time, I felt it was a good step for me in my career stepping up a level in terms of League One to the Championship and wanting to test myself at the level above.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 05: Neal Eardley (L) of Blackpool and Alexander Kacaniklic (R) of Fulham challenge for the ball during the FA Cup with Budweiser Third Round match between Fulham and Blackpool at Craven Cottage on January 5, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

“Within the space of 18 months, I went from League One to the Premier League."

The Llandudno-born right back arrived from Oldham Athletic in 2009, playing 27 times across all competitions in his first season with the Tangerines, as Ian Holloway's side were promoted to the Premier League via the play-offs.

He made his debut in the top flight in a 2-2 draw at home to Fulham, having replaced Ian Evatt in the 64th minute, and netted his first goal for the club against Everton, which ended in the same scoreline.

The Welshman played 31 times in the PL that term, including victories over Liverpool and Spurs. Eardley, who was also a losing finalist at Wembley in 2012, said: “I think you can speak to anyone who was involved, whether you’re a player or a fan, and they will tell you we didn’t expect it. But we had such a good group of players and staff at that time.

“We all enjoyed what was an unbelievable few years, so from a playing perspective they were the best times I had as a player so I will always look back on them with fond memories.