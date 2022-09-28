“They were the best years of my playing career," says promotion-winning Blackpool FC coach Neal Eardley
Ex-Wales international Neal Eardley is delighted to be back at the club which provided him with the most memorable days of his playing career.
The 33-year-old former defender returned to Bloomfield Road as Blackpool's Professional Development Phase Coach at the start of the month.
Eardley, who has guided the Under 18s to two wins from his first three games in charge in the EFL Youth Alliance League, made more than 100 league appearances for the Seasiders over four seasons.
“They were the best years of my playing career without a shadow of a doubt," he said. “Coming from Oldham where I was 20 years old at the time, I felt it was a good step for me in my career stepping up a level in terms of League One to the Championship and wanting to test myself at the level above.
“Within the space of 18 months, I went from League One to the Premier League."
The Llandudno-born right back arrived from Oldham Athletic in 2009, playing 27 times across all competitions in his first season with the Tangerines, as Ian Holloway's side were promoted to the Premier League via the play-offs.
He made his debut in the top flight in a 2-2 draw at home to Fulham, having replaced Ian Evatt in the 64th minute, and netted his first goal for the club against Everton, which ended in the same scoreline.
The Welshman played 31 times in the PL that term, including victories over Liverpool and Spurs. Eardley, who was also a losing finalist at Wembley in 2012, said: “I think you can speak to anyone who was involved, whether you’re a player or a fan, and they will tell you we didn’t expect it. But we had such a good group of players and staff at that time.
“We all enjoyed what was an unbelievable few years, so from a playing perspective they were the best times I had as a player so I will always look back on them with fond memories.
“Now I’ve been given an opportunity to come back on the coaching side to a club that’s always been close to me, which is fantastic.”