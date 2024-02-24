Blackpool's League One fate this season has still not be decided, with Neil Critchley's side still in with a decent shout of making the play-offs.

But that doesn't mean the Seasiders aren't already planning for the summer transfer window.

All clubs, including the Bloomfield Road outfit, will be looking and planning for the future so that they can get ahead of the competition - so there's no doubt Critchley & Co will know which players could potentially be available on free transfers come the end of the current campaign.

You could probably safely surmise that Blackpool have plans for both Championship and League One football next season as we await the outcome of this term's League One promotion race. But looking at what the third tier has to offer in terms of potential free agents, there's plenty of talented players currently in the final few months of their existing deals who would bolster the Seasiders' ranks where ever they end up next season.

Here's the most valuable players in League One, according to transfermarkt.com, whose contracts expire at the end of the 2023-24 campaign. It's worth noting that there's three Blackpool players in the top 20 who will be keen to know Critchley's plans for the season ahead. Meanwhile, those with club options - including Sonny Carey and James Husband, who are valued at 1m euros and 500,000 euros respectively - are not included.

1 . Shayne Lavery - Blackpool Postion: Striker. Market value: 500,000 euros. League record this term: 21 games, 5 goals, 0 assists.

2 . Tom Carroll - Exeter City Position: Midfield. Market value: 500,000 euros. League record this term: 31 games, 0 goals, 1 assist.

3 . Lasse Sorensen - Lincoln City Position: Midfield. Market value: 500,000 euros. League record this term: 31 games, 3 goals, 4 assists.

4 . Stephen Humphrys - Wigan Position: Forward. Market value: 500,000 euros. League record this term: 30 games, 7 goals, 3 assists.

5 . Joe Powell - Burton Albion Position: Attacking midfielder. Market value: 500,000 euros. League record this term: 31 goals, 4 goals, 2 assists.