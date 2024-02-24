News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Position: Midfielder. Market value: 450,000 euros. League record this term: 34 games, 6 goals, 6 assists.Position: Midfielder. Market value: 450,000 euros. League record this term: 34 games, 6 goals, 6 assists.
Position: Midfielder. Market value: 450,000 euros. League record this term: 34 games, 6 goals, 6 assists.

The most valuable League One players whose contracts expire this summer - including Blackpool, Wigan and Barnsley aces: gallery

There's some talented League One players whose current contracts are set to expire this summer

By Mark McMahon
Published 24th Feb 2024, 08:00 GMT
Updated 24th Feb 2024, 09:04 GMT

Blackpool's League One fate this season has still not be decided, with Neil Critchley's side still in with a decent shout of making the play-offs.

But that doesn't mean the Seasiders aren't already planning for the summer transfer window.

All clubs, including the Bloomfield Road outfit, will be looking and planning for the future so that they can get ahead of the competition - so there's no doubt Critchley & Co will know which players could potentially be available on free transfers come the end of the current campaign.

You could probably safely surmise that Blackpool have plans for both Championship and League One football next season as we await the outcome of this term's League One promotion race. But looking at what the third tier has to offer in terms of potential free agents, there's plenty of talented players currently in the final few months of their existing deals who would bolster the Seasiders' ranks where ever they end up next season.

Here's the most valuable players in League One, according to transfermarkt.com, whose contracts expire at the end of the 2023-24 campaign. It's worth noting that there's three Blackpool players in the top 20 who will be keen to know Critchley's plans for the season ahead. Meanwhile, those with club options - including Sonny Carey and James Husband, who are valued at 1m euros and 500,000 euros respectively - are not included.

Postion: Striker. Market value: 500,000 euros. League record this term: 21 games, 5 goals, 0 assists.

1. Shayne Lavery - Blackpool

Postion: Striker. Market value: 500,000 euros. League record this term: 21 games, 5 goals, 0 assists.

Photo Sales
Position: Midfield. Market value: 500,000 euros. League record this term: 31 games, 0 goals, 1 assist.

2. Tom Carroll - Exeter City

Position: Midfield. Market value: 500,000 euros. League record this term: 31 games, 0 goals, 1 assist.

Photo Sales
Position: Midfield. Market value: 500,000 euros. League record this term: 31 games, 3 goals, 4 assists.

3. Lasse Sorensen - Lincoln City

Position: Midfield. Market value: 500,000 euros. League record this term: 31 games, 3 goals, 4 assists.

Photo Sales
Position: Forward. Market value: 500,000 euros. League record this term: 30 games, 7 goals, 3 assists.

4. Stephen Humphrys - Wigan

Position: Forward. Market value: 500,000 euros. League record this term: 30 games, 7 goals, 3 assists.

Photo Sales
Position: Attacking midfielder. Market value: 500,000 euros. League record this term: 31 goals, 4 goals, 2 assists.

5. Joe Powell - Burton Albion

Position: Attacking midfielder. Market value: 500,000 euros. League record this term: 31 goals, 4 goals, 2 assists.

Photo Sales
Position: Goalkeeper. Market value: 500,000 euros. League record this term: 31 games, 7 clean sheets, 42 goals conceded.

6. Luke Southwood - Cheltenham Town

Position: Goalkeeper. Market value: 500,000 euros. League record this term: 31 games, 7 clean sheets, 42 goals conceded.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolJames HusbandNeil Critchley