'There's plenty of time to go' states Blackpool boss following recent dropped points against top six rivals

After losing by a singular goal away to Stevenage last, the Seasiders could only manage a 1-1 draw with Oxford United at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon, after Matthew Pennington’s opener was quickly cancelled out by an equaliser from Mark Harris.

Despite still being six points off the play-off places, and having played more games than some of the teams above them, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley states his side have started to generate more confidence in the last few weeks as they now turn their attention to their midweek trip to Cheltenham.

"Straight after the game there’s always disappointment it you’ve not won, but I think it’s strengthened our resolve a little bit and galvanised the group,” he said.

"I believe in certain games recently, our belief as a team has grown- you can see that in the way we have approached the game, but unfortunately in football you don’t always get what you deserve.

"There’s plenty of games and plenty of points. You win two matches and the league can look completely different very quickly, strange things can happen. We’re a good team, and we’ve got points to play for. You could get down to the last six games, and you could win five of them.