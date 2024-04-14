Shayne Lavery (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

Saturday’s victory over Carlisle United followed results of the same scoreline against both Cambridge United and Fleetwood, as Karamoko Dembele’s strike inside the opening minute proved to be the difference between the two teams at Brunton Park.

A golden chance came the way of Shayne Lavery, with the striker firing well over the crossbar from a good position, after Jake Beesley had initially missed the pass from Hayden Coulson from the left side.

Discussing the current form of the Seasiders’ Northern Ireland international, who has scored five league goals this season, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: "Shayne has looked more like his usual self in the last few games- a bit sharper and a bit livelier, so if he keeps putting himself in those situations then he will score some point, he’s just got to keep believing in what he’s doing.

"He’s good at running off people’s shoulders and running in behind, being a penalty box player. We want him to use his mobility to stretch the game for us. When he gets in the box, it’s up for him to produce that quality. In the last couple of games it’s not quite happened but there’s been better signs from him.