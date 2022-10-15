‘There’s a reason why they’re top’: Michael Appleton previews Blackpool's trip to Sheffield United

The Blades remain top of the table despite a run of three games without a win following their return from the international break, losing two of them.

The South Yorkshire outfit, who – like Blackpool – have struggled with injuries recently, were beaten 3-1 by Stoke City last week, having been beaten 1-0 at home by QPR four days previously.

Despite their patchy recent form, Appleton believes Paul Heckingbottom’s side deserve their spot at the summit, even if it is only by goal difference.

“This is as tough as it gets this weekend,” he said.

“What I mean by that is that recently I mentioned how difficult a place Sunderland is when it gets going and Bramall Lane is very similar.

“But there’s a reason why they’re top of the league. They’re a very good team, they’re well organised and have a good coach. But top players as well, in all positions.

Michael Appleton's side will be looking to make it back-to-back wins after last weekend's victory against Watford

“They have some really outstanding players in certain positions as well for this level and there’s a reason why there’s among the top goalscorers, they’re very lenient in not giving goals away and in all areas of the pitch they’re right up there in the top two or three in terms of shots, crosses, whatever it may be, they’re right up there in almost every stat you can mention.

“We’re up against it, but there’s a real sense - especially after (the win against Watford) last Saturday - that the players are excited about it, so we’re really looking forward to it.

“These are the types of games if you manage to get a result are the ones you end up talking about come the end of the season - ‘oh, do you remember that afternoon at Bramall Lane, we did this, we did that’ and so on.

“So we’re looking forward to what will be a difficult task ahead of us.”

Many will think this is a good time to play the Blades given their indifferent form, but Appleton doesn’t necessarily share that view.

“I would rather them go into the game a bit complacent and have everything easy, but they might be a bit of a wounded animal,” he added.

“I’ve watched their games and I know it’s easy for me to say, but they probably should have won all three games.

“They went a little bit different last week at Stoke with a back four which didn’t quite work out. Whether they do that again or not, I’d be surprised if they do.

“But having watched the games, they created enough chances in all of them to win comfortably so we’re not thinking it’s going to be an easy afternoon because they’ve only picked up one point in their last three.

“But we’re ready for it, we’re prepared for it.”