The winners and losers from Steve Bruce's first two games in charge of Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Steve Bruce’s time as Blackpool manager has started with two contrasting performances.

The Seasiders were impressive on the whole last Saturday, as a stoppage time header from James Husband helped them to a 2-1 victory over Exeter City.

Bruce opted to make 10 changes for the midweek EFL Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday, with Blackpool unable to really get going in the 1-0 defeat to the Owls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While it’s very early days, some players have seemingly really taken to life under the new boss, while others haven’t impressed just yet.

Here’s a look at the main winners from Bruce’s first two outings:

Olly Casey

Olly Casey is the only player to start both games under the new boss, and has really put a shift in both times.

The centre back stood out in particular against Sheffield Wednesday, with some important challenges to keep the Championship side quiet for the majority of the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the previous manager Neil Critchley, Casey was in and out of the side after making a bright start to last season, but based on his start under Bruce he could really nail down his spot with a few more bright displays.

Olly Casey is another player who retain his spot from the weekend.

Odel Offiah

Odel Offiah was handed his Blackpool debut in last weekend’s game against Exeter, and gave a positive account of himself.

After picking up an early booking, the 21-year-old soon settled into the fixture, and looked comfortable both on and off the ball.

Rob Apter

As well as putting in a bright performance last Saturday, Rob Apter is a real winner of Bruce’s early weeks because of what’s been said about him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a real excitement from the head coach to work with the 21-year-old, and the 4-4-2 formation could be perfect for him to build on his successful loan spell with Tranmere Rovers.

Bruce wants his wingers to get forward, and that will suit Apter down to the ground.

CJ Hamilton

Like Apter, the new formation seemed to suit CJ Hamilton down to the ground.

The 29-year-old lacks consistency with his final ball, but the new set-up will give him more chances, which will only be beneficial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamilton never looked completely comfortable in the wing-back role, so a bit of freedom on the left can only be a good thing.

CJ Hamilton scored the first goal of Steve Bruce's tenure in charge of Blackpool (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Kyle Joseph

Kyle Joseph would’ve made himself one of the first name’s on the teamsheet with his display against Exeter, with the 23-year-old producing a relentless performance.

After a disappointing first year in Tangerine, the striker has really given a taste of what he can offer.

A big part of this appears to be his partnership with Dom Ballard, with the pair seemingly having a natural understanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyle Joseph (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

And, here’s a look at those who perhaps haven’t benefited in the same way under the new boss just yet:

Hayden Coulson

By no means has Hayden Coulson played poorly in Bruce’s first two games. He featured off the bench against Exeter, and covered at right back in the EFL Cup tie.

The reason he’s included in this list is because he faces the challenge of trying to find his place under the new boss.

Under Critchley, Coulson really thrived in the wing-back position, and that role really suited his attributes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now it’s about finding out where he fits now, and whether he can play as a more traditional fullback on a regular basis, or if he’s someone that will play further forward.

It’s early days so things will become more clear, but it’ll be interesting to see how he is utilised.

Sonny Carey

It’s a similar story for Sonny Carey, with the midfielder needing to adapt to fit into a 4-4-2 and playing as a pair rather than a three.

At times against Sheffield Wednesday, the 23-year-old seemed lost in the centre of the park, and couldn’t really control things in either direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While there are a few clear options for the path Coulson could take, Carey does face a bit of work to find his place.

Sonny Carey

Elliot Embleton

Since making his return to Bloomfield Road in the summer, Elliot Embleton hasn’t looked fully up to speed.

Like a number of players against the Owls, he didn’t really get into the game, and was a bit of a passenger.

The 25-year-old was perhaps someone signed in the image of the last head coach, so may need to alter the way he plays to fit in now.

Jordan Rhodes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is perhaps a harsh inclusion considering his impact in the build-up to Husband’s winner last Saturday, but Rhodes does probably find himself out of contention for the starting front two at the moment.

Mainly this is down to the link-up play between Joseph and Ballard, but the striker hasn’t really replicated last season’s form in the first month of this campaign.

For the majority of his time on the pitch against Exeter, Rhodes wasn’t really involved. Things did step up in the latter stages, with a number of chances falling his way.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old was quiet again in the EFL Cup game, as his partnership with Jake Beesley just didn’t work.