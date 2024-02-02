The verdict on Blackpool's transfer window following the events of Deadline Day

Blackpool were fairly busy- bringing in three new players as well as allowing a number of individuals to leave both permanently and on loan.
Seasiders supporters will be hoping enough has been done by the club to ensure they can make a push for play-offs.
Here’s our verdict on the business done in the transfer window:
1. Coulson's arrival
The addition of Hayden Coulson on loan from Middlesbrough for the remainder of the season could be shrewd business. Although he's only a few games into his time as a Seasiders player, he has made an early good impression. He has certainly added something different to the left wing-back role and hopefully will continue to develop. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. Thompson heads out on loan
Coulson's arrival has seen some players leave Bloomfield Road, including Dominic Thompson who has headed to Forest Green Rovers on loan. It's a move that makes sense as the 23-year-old wasn't guaranteed game time. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. Permanent departure for Dale
Now this is a strange one. Owen Dale had produced a number of impressive displays for the Seasiders this season, so for him to be sold to a play-off rival is surprising. Of course with Coulson coming in, the 25-year-old's game time would've been more limited, but he had also been utilised in different ways this season. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Dougall's departure
Kenny Dougall is another player that has left Bloomfield Road permanently this month. He had been in good form during the first half of the season so of course he will be missed, but it's about looking forward now. Albie Morgan's recent form makes it less of a blow, but the signing of a new midfielder will be crucial before the end of the window. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
5. Rhodes remains
The best news of the window for Blackpool was the announcement that Jordan Rhodes would not be recalled by Huddersfield Town. The striker has been in fantastic form for the Seasiders this season, and his overall presence around the club is crucial. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
6. The end of Weir's loan
January started with Jensen Weir being recalled by Brighton & Hove Albion. It was a shame that things didn't work out for the midfielder at Bloomfield Road but his return to the Premier League club isn't something that's really detrimental for the Seasiders. Hopefully he will be successful while on loan with Port Vale. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth