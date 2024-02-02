The verdict on Blackpool's transfer window following the events of Deadline Day

4 . Dougall's departure

Kenny Dougall is another player that has left Bloomfield Road permanently this month. He had been in good form during the first half of the season so of course he will be missed, but it's about looking forward now. Albie Morgan's recent form makes it less of a blow, but the signing of a new midfielder will be crucial before the end of the window. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth