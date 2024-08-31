Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The summer transfer window has closed - with transfer business pretty much completed until January.

Blackpool have added 10 new players to their ranks in total, and can be pleased with some of the work they have done.

Like any club, there’s still a few gaps and a few questions over certain signings.

Here’s some of the standout points looking back on window:

The signings that will improve the team most

The whole point of signing players is to improve the team, but it doesn’t always work out like that.

First of all, credit to Blackpool for acting swiftly to bring back Jordan Rhodes and Hayden Coulson after their successful loan spells. While they don’t bring anything new to the table that wasn’t there last season, it was important to retain them for their contributions.

Out of the completely new faces, two in particular stand out as the ones who will improve key areas.

First of all, there’s Lee Evans. The midfielder knows exactly what it takes to get out of League One, and has already demonstrated exactly what he brings to the table.

The second player is Dom Ballard. We’ve not seen too much of him yet, but he marked his first start with a goal, and certainly stretched the Cambridge United defence with runs he made in that game.

Obviously there’s still a lot for him to prove following his loan move from Southampton, but based on his record with Reading last year, he seems to be someone that can get the Seasiders goals - which is what they lacked last season at times when Rhodes was absent.

Lots of potential

All the signings have the potential to really impress this season, but a couple in particular do stand out.

Elkan Baggott, on loan from Ipswich Town, is a big physical presence at the back, and despite Blackpool’s defensive frailties, the 21-year-old has competed pretty well on an individual level.

Potential is probably the wrong word for the other player to be highlighted, but after a number of years of struggle in the Championship, Ashley Fletcher does bring a bit of the unknown.

In his first few outings, the striker work-rate is clear to see, and he could be someone that can grow up front as the campaign goes on.

Disappointing departures

There were a couple of exits that were disappointing, mainly because they might not have been properly replaced.

We’ll start with those who left as free agents. In terms of Callum Connolly, Matty Virtue and Shayne Lavery, they weren’t big losses to the Seasiders, considering what they had contributed in their last seasons, and the players that have come in to replace them, but is there still a Marvin Ekpiteta shaped hole?

Of course, the centre back would’ve been keen to try a new adventure, but it was also cited that the style the club wanted to play didn’t suit him.

Since then Neil Critchley has been sacked as head coach, and the way Blackpool play may very well change again when someone new comes in.

It wasn’t Ekpiteta’s greatest season in Tangerine, but there was enough to suggest he could still offer a lot when it came to the basics of defending.

Baggott could be that replacement in the short-term, but he’s only young and is only on loan.

It’s a similar situation in goal. Dan Grimshaw, who did enjoy a strong 2023/24 campaign, has joined Plymouth Argyle for an undisclosed fee, and his absence will no doubt be felt.

The 26-year-old has also been replaced by a loanee, with Harry Tyrer joining the Seasiders from Everton.

Having played for Chesterfield last season, this is a big jump up for the Toffees youth product.

The 22-year-old could prove to be a good bit of business, but in less than a year’s time Blackpool will have to head into the market again to fill what is a crucial role.

Important retention

While a couple of big players have left, the Seasiders have done a great job in keeping hold of Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel.

At this current time without a manager, the fact the 25-year-old can play as both a traditional full-back or a wing-back is crucial.

As proven in the Blackburn Rovers EFL Cup tie on Tuesday night, he’s someone of real quality, and Blackpool would’ve struggled to replace him with anyone better.

He’s had his injury struggles, but a fit Lawrence-Gabriel should be the first pick on the right side, no matter which it’s in.

Short in midfield

The Seasiders should’ve probably gone for one more midfielder, just to boost the numbers in that area and add something a bit different.

George Byers was linked with a return after his loan spell before he went to Port Vale, Danny Mandroiu was in talks as well before opting to rejoin Shamrock Rovers.

Despite the other signings in that area, clearly the club were trying to get something else done.

Nonetheless, they do have Albie Morgan to come back from injury, while free agent Josh Onomah could be an option as well as his trial period.

Future gaps could appear

The problem of finishing the transfer window without a permanent head coach is the fact you don’t know how things are going to look going forward.

Blackpool could find someone that wants to play in a similar way to Critchley, or they might find someone completely different.

Either way, it's a tricky situation for someone to go in and have no influence for the next few months on what the squad looks like.