Blackpool have added four new players to their squad so far this summer.

The Seasiders will be hoping their latest additions can have a big impact in the upcoming campaign, as they look to improve on last season’s eighth place finish in League One.

While a lot of work will still be required, the club has been able to boost some key areas.

Here’s our verdict on each signing:

Jordan Rhodes

The permanent signing of Jordan Rhodes is excellent business from the Seasiders - and something that was expected due to his open desire to return following a successful loan spell.

Throughout last season, the 34-year-old bagged 15 goals in 29 League One outings, as he proved he hadn’t lost his scoring touch.

Without his contributions, Blackpool would’ve been nowhere near the play-offs, as none of the other strikers could’ve offered what he did on such a consistent basis.

From January onwards he was hit by two separate injuries, but fitness hadn’t been an issue before that.

His impact off the field and on his teammates will also be vital in the upcoming campaign.

Ashley Fletcher

The jury is certainly out on Ashley Fletcher after a tough few years for the striker.

His recent scoring record isn’t great, but dropping down a division to League One could be the thing that helps him to get back on track.

Looking at some of the clubs he’s played for, there’s no doubt there’s a talented player in there, but it’s just about whether Neil Critchley can tap into that.

The 28-year-old impressed during his last time in the third tier, with seven goals with 23 League One outings while on loan with Barnsley as a youngster, helping the Tykes to the Championship.

He also hit a good spell of form during his time with Middlesbrough, which shows what he is capable of.

Fletcher is probably an upgrade on Shayne Lavery, who struggled with injury last year, and could be one of the players that benefits most from being alongside Rhodes up top.

Zac Ashworth

Zac Ashworth arrives at Bloomfield Road from West Brom on the back of a loan spell with Bolton Wanderers.

During his time at the Toughsheet Community Stadium there were glimpses of what he can do, but he’s not yet the finished article.

Given his age and adaptability, it’ll be exciting to see how he develops this season.

On paper it’s a good bit of business, especially with a long-term view, as it really gives the Seasiders some real depth on the left side.

Hayden Coulson

Ashworth will be behind Hayden Coulson in the pecking order for the left-wing back role, with the 25-year-old returning to the Fylde Coast after his impressive loan spell.

Given the impact he had in the second half of last season, it’s no surprise that the club has opted to pay a fee to bring him back to Bloomfield Road.

Coulson just automatically fitted into Critchley’s system, and made the team a whole lot better.

In order to continue with last year’s style of play, bringing back the wing-back was a must - which makes him the most crucial signing of the summer so far.

What’s next?

Another addition in defence is still probably needed to add further depth to the back three.

