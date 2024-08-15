The Seasiders were defeated 2-1 by Crawley Town in their League One opener last weekend, but bounced back with a 4-0 victory over Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium in the first round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

Stockport have received around 4,000 tickets for their trip to the Fylde Coast on Saturday afternoon, meaning they will fill the majority of the East Stand, compared to the usual half visiting teams normally get.

Dave Challinor’s side earned promotion last season after finishing top of the League Two table.

This was the latest part of the Hatters’ recent rise, with the club also earning promotion from the National League and National League North in the last five years.

Meanwhile, Blackpool will be hoping to build on their strong home form from last season.