A number of teams in League One attract huge attendances each week.
By Amos Wynn
Published 27th Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT

With just over a month of the current season remaining, numbers can only be expected to rise as clubs make one last push to reach their targets, whether that’s survival, play-offs or automatic promotion.

According to Transfermarkt, a total of 4,461,434 have attended games in England’s third tier throughout the campaign so far.

Here’s a breakdown of the figures for each club and how many people they have welcomed to their respective grounds:

The Pirelli Stadium has welcomed 63,417 spectators so far this season.

1. Burton Albion (24th)

The Pirelli Stadium has welcomed 63,417 spectators so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Highbury has welcomed a total of 68,817 spectators this season.

2. Fleetwood Town (23rd)

Highbury has welcomed a total of 68,817 spectators this season. Photo: Jess Hornby

The Completely-Suzuki stadium has welcomed a total of 80,961 spectators so far this season.

3. Cheltenham Town (22nd)

The Completely-Suzuki stadium has welcomed a total of 80,961 spectators so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Adams Park has welcomed a total of 95,540 spectators so far this season.

4. Wycombe Wanderers (20th)

Adams Park has welcomed a total of 95,540 spectators so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

The Croud Meadow has welcomed a total of 125,369 spectators so far this season.

5. Shrewsbury Town (19th)

The Croud Meadow has welcomed a total of 125,369 spectators so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

The Abbey Stadium has welcomed a total of 125,979 spectators so far this season.

6. Cambridge United (18th)

The Abbey Stadium has welcomed a total of 125,979 spectators so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

