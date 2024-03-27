With just over a month of the current season remaining, numbers can only be expected to rise as clubs make one last push to reach their targets, whether that’s survival, play-offs or automatic promotion.

According to Transfermarkt, a total of 4,461,434 have attended games in England’s third tier throughout the campaign so far.

Here’s a breakdown of the figures for each club and how many people they have welcomed to their respective grounds:

1 . Burton Albion (24th) The Pirelli Stadium has welcomed 63,417 spectators so far this season.

2 . Fleetwood Town (23rd) Highbury has welcomed a total of 68,817 spectators this season.

3 . Cheltenham Town (22nd) The Completely-Suzuki stadium has welcomed a total of 80,961 spectators so far this season.

4 . Wycombe Wanderers (20th) Adams Park has welcomed a total of 95,540 spectators so far this season.

5 . Shrewsbury Town (19th) The Croud Meadow has welcomed a total of 125,369 spectators so far this season.