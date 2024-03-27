With just over a month of the current season remaining, numbers can only be expected to rise as clubs make one last push to reach their targets, whether that’s survival, play-offs or automatic promotion.
According to Transfermarkt, a total of 4,461,434 have attended games in England’s third tier throughout the campaign so far.
Here’s a breakdown of the figures for each club and how many people they have welcomed to their respective grounds:
1. Burton Albion (24th)
The Pirelli Stadium has welcomed 63,417 spectators so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
2. Fleetwood Town (23rd)
Highbury has welcomed a total of 68,817 spectators this season. Photo: Jess Hornby
3. Cheltenham Town (22nd)
The Completely-Suzuki stadium has welcomed a total of 80,961 spectators so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
4. Wycombe Wanderers (20th)
Adams Park has welcomed a total of 95,540 spectators so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
5. Shrewsbury Town (19th)
The Croud Meadow has welcomed a total of 125,369 spectators so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. Cambridge United (18th)
The Abbey Stadium has welcomed a total of 125,979 spectators so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns