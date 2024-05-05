The total number of fans welcomed by each League One club throughout the regular season- comparing Blackpool with Portsmouth, Bolton Wanderers and Derby County

A number of League One clubs welcomed big crowds consistently throughout the 2023/24 campaign.
By Amos Wynn
Published 5th May 2024, 04:55 BST

Blackpool thrived at Bloomfield Road throughout the season because of the support of their home fans, and it was the same for plenty of other teams in the division.

According to Transfermarkt, a total of 5,174,352 spectators made their way through the turnstiles in the third tier of English football since things got underway last August.

Here’s a breakdown of how many fans each club welcomed:

1. Which stadium welcomed the most fans this season?

Highbury welcomed a total of 75,498 spectators throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

2. Fleetwood Town (24th)

The Pirelli Stadium welcomed a total of 78,648 spectators throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

3. Burton Albion (23rd)

The Completely-Suzuki Stadium welcomed a total of 100,674 spectators throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

4. Cheltenham Town (22nd)

Adams Park welcomed a total of 107,848 spectators throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

5. Wycombe Wanderers (21st)

The Lamex welcomed a total of 111,200 spectators throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

6. Stevenage United (20th)

