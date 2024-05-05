Blackpool thrived at Bloomfield Road throughout the season because of the support of their home fans, and it was the same for plenty of other teams in the division.
According to Transfermarkt, a total of 5,174,352 spectators made their way through the turnstiles in the third tier of English football since things got underway last August.
Here’s a breakdown of how many fans each club welcomed:
1. Which stadium welcomed the most fans this season?
Fans get behind their team in their numbers every weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Fleetwood Town (24th)
Highbury welcomed a total of 75,498 spectators throughout the 2023/24 campaign. Photo: Jess Hornby
3. Burton Albion (23rd)
The Pirelli Stadium welcomed a total of 78,648 spectators throughout the 2023/24 campaign. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
4. Cheltenham Town (22nd)
The Completely-Suzuki Stadium welcomed a total of 100,674 spectators throughout the 2023/24 campaign. Photo: Eddie Keogh
5. Wycombe Wanderers (21st)
Adams Park welcomed a total of 107,848 spectators throughout the 2023/24 campaign. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
6. Stevenage United (20th)
The Lamex welcomed a total of 111,200 spectators throughout the 2023/24 campaign. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns