The three standout performers as Blackpool's youngsters get pre-season underway

Blackpool's youngsters took on AFC Blackpool | MA

Blackpool’s youngsters started pre-season with a 1-0 defeat to AFC Blackpool.

A first half goal proved to be the difference between the two teams, with the game scarce of chances on the whole with neither side able to enjoy prolonged

With the club withdrawing from the Central League ahead of the upcoming season, the majority of the Seasiders’ youngsters will head out on loan for game time - making the game at the Mechanics a good taster of things to come.

Despite the game being scrappy, with very few highlights, we’ve picked out three of the players that caught the eye:

Zak Emmerson

Zak Emmerson enjoyed a bright start to proceedings. A powerful run forward in between the two centre backs asked some questions of the AFC Blackpool defence, but just kept hold of the ball for too long while teammates were waiting in support.

The striker’s first chance of the game came shortly after thanks to a good ball from Jibran Ahmed on the right side.

Once again, more composure was needed from the youngster, with his shot just lacking the power to beat the keeper.

Physically he looked well equipped against an older opposition, having made his senior debut for Oldham Athletic at a much earlier age. As you’d expect with a game so early in the summer, the 19-year-old was just lacking that sharpness.

As the match went on he became quieter, with a lot of sloppiness in possession from both sides limiting any potential chances.

Jibran Ahmed

Ahmed created the Seasiders’ best moment of the first half, with his cross into the box for Emmerson.

The attacker’s touches down the right side were probably a little too loose at times, but he did produce bright moments with some quick feet.

Even when he shifted over to the left he had some good moments, with things ultimately not resulting in a solid chance.

It was a similar story for Terry Bondo, with a little bit more composure to make the most of their time on the ball.

Theo Upton

Theo Upton had the first real chance of the game, with the midfielder smashing a shot over the bar from the edge of the box.

He had a few bright moments during the first half, showing some realm energy high up the field and competing well for the ball.