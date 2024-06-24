Jordan Rhodes (Photographer Ian Cook / CameraSport)

Blackpool have added two new players to their squad so far this summer.

The Seasiders’ first signing was Jordan Rhodes, who will return to Bloomfield Road on a permanent deal for the 2024/25 campaign after impressing on loan from Huddersfield Town last season. The striker, who scored 15 times in League One last term, returns on a free transfer following the conclusion of his deal at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Meanwhile, last week the club also added Ashley Fletcher to their attacking ranks as well, with the former Manchester United academy player out of contract with Watford at the end of this month.

Following the two additions up, we’ve taken a look at how Blackpool squad currently looks – and where it still needs quick improvement:

Goalkeepers (Dan Grimshaw, Richard O’Donnell, Mackenzie Chapman)

The goalkeeping departing is currently looking very strong, and doesn’t need any tinkering.

Dan Grimshaw kept 18 clean sheets in League One last season, and made some crucial saves for the Seasiders throughout the campaign. Based on his performances in the last 12 months, the ex-Manchester City youngster is up there with the best keepers in the third tier of English football.

The 26-year-old has good back-up in the form of Richard O’Donnell, who impressed whenever he filled in last year, earning him an additional 12 month deal.

Meanwhile, third-choice goalkeeper Mackenzie Chapman has also signed an extension.

Defenders (Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, James Husband, Dan Sassi)

Blackpool currently have a strong starting back three in the shape of Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey and James Husband, but do need more depth.

The departing Marvin Ekpiteta didn’t really suit the style of play Neil Critchley introduced last summer, but was still a rock solid defender who put a good shift in towards the back end of the season.

Meanwhile, Callum Connolly, who has also left the club, was used in multiple positions, and his versatility made him a good option if cover was needed.

Securing the future of Husband was a great bit of business by the Seasiders, but they still need to find a replacement for Ekpiteta that can fit into the formation as well as bringing the same defensive strengths.

Dan Sassi arrived in January from Burnley, and perhaps after a few more senior games he could perhaps be seen as a good option as well.

Ultimately, a proven central defender should be one of the three main priorities for Blackpool this summer.

Wing-backs (CJ Hamilton, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Andy Lyons, Dominic Thompson)

In terms of the right wing-back position, the Seasiders shouldn’t really need to bring in anyone new if they can keep the players they’ve already got.

With a full pre-season under his belt, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel should hopefully be able to make the position his own, but CJ Hamilton also enjoyed some decent outings in the role, although will need tp be a lot more consistent.

It’s the left side that is certainly a priority. Andy Lyons is of course out with an ACL problem and will only be back around the back end of the calendar year, while Dominic Thompson was sent out on loan to Forest Green Rovers for the second half of last season due to a lack of game time.

Hayden Coulson is the obvious choice to bring in, as he knows the club following his six month loan spell, and the team looked better with him in the side.

There’s no doubt the club will be doing what they can to secure the 26-year-old’s services from Middlesbrough.

Midfielders (Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan, Ryan Finnigan, Sonny Carey, Rob Apter)

Like Coulson, the Seasiders should make it a priority to secure the services of George Byers following his release from Sheffield Wednesday, after the 28-year-old enjoyed a good loan stint on the Fylde Coast.

The ex-Watford and Swansea City man should be one of a couple of midfielders Blackpool should be looking to recruit.

Ollie Norburn and Albie Morgan both had their moments during their first seasons with the club, but more consistency is required from the pair, while Sonny Carey enjoyed a solid end to the campaign which he’ll need to build on.

Ryan Finnigan is in a similar situation to Sassi, where he could prove to be a good addition following his winter move from Southampton, but needs a run of senior games under his belt.

As for Rob Apter, it’ll be interesting to see where he’ll be utilised following his impressive loan spell with Tranmere Rovers, and whether he can take on a Karamoko Dembele-esc role.

Strikers (Jordan Rhodes, Ashley Fletcher, Jake Beesley, Kyle Joseph, Kylian Kouassi)

Following the additions of Rhodes and Fletcher, it’s not a priority for the Seasiders to do any extra work in this area.

Breaking teams down was a problem at times during the last campaign, but improving the players already at the club could be a solution to overcoming that.

Kyle Joseph could come closer to living up to his potential with a full pre-season under his belt after a disappointing first 12 months at Bloomfield Road.

There could also be improvement from Kylian Kouassi after his first year in Tangerine, while Jake Beesley was able to contribute with goals at various points.