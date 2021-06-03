The squad list restrictions Blackpool must adhere to in the Championship next season

The Seasiders return to the second tier of English football for the first time in six years, after beating Lincoln City in the League One play-off final on Sunday.

For part of this season, clubs in Leagues One were subjected to annual salary caps of £2.5m.

However, this was scrapped in February following a successful appeal by the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA).

Last season in League One, the Seasiders were limited to using a squad of 22 senior players.

As things stand, clubs in League One and Two are restricted to 20 senior players, including goalkeepers, for the upcoming 2021/22 season.

However, it’s been reported that clubs are said to be in advanced discussions about raising the threshold to 22, excluding goalkeepers.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley

The revised plans apply to ‘senior’ players, aged over 21, so clubs could still have an unlimited number of squad members under that age.

The PFA called for teams at all three levels to be allowed to name 25-man squads in an open letter to EFL clubs and players.

In the Championship, meanwhile, Blackpool will be permitted to name a squad of 25 players.

Eight of the 25 must be home-grown - a player, regardless of nationality, that has been registered with any club associated with the English or Welsh FA for at least three years before reaching 12 years old.

Any player aged 21 or under doesn’t have to be included in the 25-man squad.

However, unlike League One, any loan player - irrespective of age - must be included.

Each club must submit its squad list to the EFL within 24 hours of the conclusion of the summer transfer window.

Any changes to the list may only be made during a window, otherwise clubs must seek permission from the EFL.

The Seasiders must submit their retained list to the EFL by today, having been given an extension due to finishing in the play-offs.

However, just because the club must submit the list doesn’t mean they have to announce it publicly straight away.

Blackpool currently have 16 players contracted for next season, although this includes the likes of Teddy Howe, Oliver Sarkic, Bez Lubala and Joe Nuttall - players that rarely featured in League One this season.

A further 14 players are out of contract, although the Seasiders do hold the option to extend some of those deals and contract offers could be made to others.

The contracts of Alex Fojticek, Stuart Moore, Jack Sims, James Husband, Ollie Turton, Luke Garbutt, Cameron Antwi, Ben Garrity, Nathan Shaw, Grant Ward, Liam Feeney, Sullay Kaikai, Adi Yussuf and Gary Madine all expire this summer.

The Seasiders hold the option to extend the deals of Fojticek, Husband, Antwi, Garrity, Ward, Shaw, Kaikai and Yussuf.

Loanees Dan Ballard, Elliot Embleton, Jordan Gabriel and Ellis Simms have returned to their parent clubs.

Contracted players (16): Keshi Anderson, Kenny Dougall, Marvin Ekpiteta, Daniel Gretarsson, CJ Hamilton, Teddy Howe, Bez Lubala, Chris Maxwell, Demetri Mitchell, Joe Nuttall, Ethan Robson, Oliver Sarkic, Kevin Stewart, Jordan Thorniley, Matty Virtue, Jerry Yates

Out of contract (14): Cameron Antwi (option), Liam Feeney, Alex Fojticek (option), Luke Garbutt, Ben Garrity (option), James Husband (option), Sullay Kaikai (option), Gary Madine, Stuart Moore, Jack Sims, Nathan Shaw (option), Ollie Turton, Grant Ward (option), Adi Yussuf (option)

Loan players returning to parent clubs: Dan Ballard (Arsenal), Elliot Embleton (Sunderland), Jordan Gabriel (Nottingham Forest), Ellis Simms (Everton)

Under-21 contracted players: Rob Apter, Ewan Bange, Cameron Hill, Brad Holmes, Luke Mariette, Charlie Monks, Sky Sinclair, Nathan Tshola