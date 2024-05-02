The six things Blackpool need to quickly address this summer following play-off disappointment

2 . Bring back loanees (Continued)

There was some uncertainty over Jordan Rhodes when his moved was announced, but he quickly proved he still had the magic touch in League One. His 15 goals during the first half of the campaign were crucial, as he was finding the back of the net in ways the other striker weren’t. His instinct and intelligence was clear to see, and it was unfortunate that he suffered with two separate injuries from the end of January onwards. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns