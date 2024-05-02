The six things Blackpool need to quickly address this summer following play-off disappointment

Despite other results going their way on the final day of the season, the Seasiders’ 3-2 defeat to Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium meant they missed out on a place in the top six.
Heading into the summer, there’s plenty of things the hierarchy at Bloomfield Road need to address in order to ensure things are better in the 2024/25 campaign.
Here’s the six things we’ve picked out:
1. Bring back loanees
A positive of the Seasiders’ recruitment last season was the players they brought in on loan. Karamoko Dembele was probably the standout signing due the magic he brought to the team, providing both goals and assists. While the ex-Celtic youngster was the headline act, he was in good company. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Bring back loanees (Continued)
There was some uncertainty over Jordan Rhodes when his moved was announced, but he quickly proved he still had the magic touch in League One. His 15 goals during the first half of the campaign were crucial, as he was finding the back of the net in ways the other striker weren’t. His instinct and intelligence was clear to see, and it was unfortunate that he suffered with two separate injuries from the end of January onwards. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. Bring back loanees (Continued)
During the winter transfer window, Blackpool utilised the loan market once again, with both Hayden Coulson and George Byers proving to be really positive additions. While it seems as if Dembele will be playing at a higher level next season, it’s not completely out of the question concerning the others returning. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. Bring back loanees (Continued)
Rhodes has actively admitted he’d like to return to Bloomfield Road, and despite his age, the 34-year-old has proven he’s still got plenty to offer, and has the crucial ability to win games. The striker’s contract at Huddersfield Town is up, which means he’d be available as a free agent. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. Bring back loanees (Continued)
The same goes for Byers, who has entered his final months with Sheffield Wednesday. There’s no doubting the midfielder will be in demand, but he proved to be the Seasiders’ best option in that area during his time with the club, so they should be doing everything they can to convince him back. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. Bring back loanees (Continued)
Finally, Hayden Coulson still has another year left on his deal with Middlesbrough, but based on what he brought to the left side, he would be worth a transfer fee. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.