The six main topics the Blackpool faithful want addressing at the upcoming fans forum

The fans forum takes place on Monday evening (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

Blackpool will welcome supporters to Bloomfield Road on Monday evening for a fans forum.

There will be a number of important topics on the agenda with owner Simon Sadler, CEO Julian Winter, sporting director David Downes and head coach Neil Critchley all set to be on the four-man panel.

It should present a crucial opportunity for a number of issues to be addressed.

Here’s some of the topics fans want to discuss on Monday night:

Season ticket prices

The increase in some season ticket prices for the 2024/25 campaign will be high on a lot of people’s agenda.

The starting renewal price for adults (£375), seniors (£325) and young adults (£325) has risen by £26.

Meanwhile, U18s have gone up by £50 from £99 to £149, but now only covers the ages of 14-18 due to the introduction of an U14s category.

This does benefit children aged 11-14 who have no rise in their season ticket price of £99.

Equally this sees a £50 increase for those between 5-11, with a specific category no longer existing for that group.

There has been no alteration to the starting price for U5s.

In the family stands, there has also been a £26 rise for adult, senior and young adult renewals, while U18s have gone up by £30.

It will cost £59 for U14s in this area- which is £30 more than the previous 5-11 category.

Defending the price increases last month, Chief Executive Julain Winter said: “The idea is we build a product on the field that people enjoy and want to be a part of. That’s the game we’re in, we put a team on the field and we’ve got to do our best to collectively have success- so we’re hoping that brings renewed enthusiasm from the fans rather than the opposite.

“My job as CEO and the other staff members in the executive team have to try to increase revenue for the club across everything we do and manage costs effectively so we’re not wholly reliant on Simon (Sadler) writing a big cheque at the end of the year. If we produce the right product it’ll still be a value for money purchase.

"Like everyone else, the additional cost of living is applied to the football club in a big way. Gas, electric and utilities have all gone up, so we’re all affected by the same things- we need to find a way to navigate that difficult time.”

The impact of current court proceedings in Hong Kong

Blackpool owner Simon Sadler is currently involved in an insider trading case in Hong Kong.

Mr Sadler founded the hedge fund, Segantii Capital Management, in 2007 and is its chief investment officer.

Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), an independent regulatory body linked to the government, started criminal proceedings against Segantii, Mr Sadler and former trader Daniel La Rocca last month on suspicion of insider dealing in the shares of a Hong Kong-listed company before a block trade in June 2017.

On Wednesday, it was ruled the case would be transferred to a higher court in Hong Kong, with The Eastern Magistrates' Court approving the prosecution’s request to move the case to a district court - with the next hearing set to take place on July 2.

A district court judge can impose a maximum prison term of seven years, compared to two to three in the magistrate's court.

This subject will not be discussed at the fans forum due to it being an active legal case. The Seasiders' current position is unchanged since releasing their initial statement last month, which read: “We have been made aware of a charge brought in Hong Kong against the club's owner Simon Sadler which is entirely unrelated to the club and its operations.

“It will remain business as usual for our day-to-day operations. We understand that Mr Sadler will vigorously defend himself against the charge and there will be no further comments at this time from the club.”

The system the club will play next season

Head coach Neil Critchley will no doubt face questions concerning the club’s style of play and the system they will use next season.

The formation utilised in the last campaign was often criticised by sections of the Seasiders fan base.

Recruitment update

A topic for Sporting Director David Downes to address concerns the club's recruitment for this summer.

So far Blackpool have signed Jordan Rhodes on a free transfer following his departure from Huddersfield Town. The striker enjoyed a successful loan spell at Bloomfield Road, scoring 15 times in 29 League One outings.

The latest on the new training ground and redevelopment of the East Stand

Supporters will be keen to receive an update on the progress concerning the club's development of a new training ground and the planned improvements to the East Stand.

The Seasiders’ plans for a new base away from Squires game include 10 outdoor pitches, an indoor pitch and a two-storey training building- which will house the club’s first team and youth academy.

The chosen site connects Blackpool and Poulton-le-Fylde, and is on land between Steeton Road at Grange Park and Garstang Road West.

In an interview last month, Winter refused to be pinned to exact time frames for the projects.

Expectations

A simple but important thing for the panel to address will be what the expectations are for the upcoming season.