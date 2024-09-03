Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The transfer window came to an end last week - with Blackpool adding 10 new players to their squad throughout the summer.

Odeluga Offiah was the Seasiders’ only Deadline Day signing, as the defender followed Jordan Rhodes, Ashley Fletcher, Zac Ashworth, Hayden Coulson, Lee Evans, Elkan Baggott, Elliot Embleton, Dom Ballard and Harry Tyrer through the doors at Bloomfield Road.

Even though the window is now closed until January, Blackpool could look to make another signing before then.

The club would still be able to sign free agents, and one has already spent over a month training with the Seasiders squad at Squires Gate.

Former Tottenham Hotspur youngster remains on trial with the Fylde Coast outfit, having initially linked up with the club at the end of July.

The midfielder has spent over 12 months without a team, following his departure from Preston North End last summer after a short-term stint at Deepdale, meaning his main focus involving building up his fitness again.

Onomah did feature in the second half of a behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly against Accrington Stanley, but that remains his only exposure to match action.

At the beginning of August, former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley explained: “As a free agent he doesn’t need to sign before the end of the window, so it’s different for him.

“After missing a year of football, he understands it’s going to take a period of time for him to get back to the condition he was once in.

“What he is doing is working extremely hard, training with the group, and it’s nice to see him with a smile on his face and enjoying his football.

“It’s going to take time. He’s only been with us two weeks, and that’s nothing when you’ve not played a game for 12 months. He understands his situation and that he’s got some hard yards to put in.

“At this moment in time, he’s doing his training and he’s doing his extra conditioning work, so let’s see where it gets him.”

Meanwhile, since then, Seasiders interim head coach Richard Keogh has reiterated the situation concerning Onomah’s progress.

“Josh has been great, he’s worked really hard,” he said.

“When you spend so long out of the game, you have to put a programme in place for him to physically be in place to show his best self - that’s only fair for the player.

“He loves football and he wants to play, but you owe it to him to put him in a position where he can play to his maximum.

“We know what a good player he is, it’s clear to see what he’s added to the group when he’s trained, and it’s helped the younger players.

“We love having Josh, he’s a really great guy, there’s a lot of humility and a really nice manner about him. He’s still with us and we’ll keep working hard.

“The Accrington game was a chance for him to get around football and to get a feel for the game. You can do as much training as you want, but to feel the pitch and feel different actions is just as important.

“We knew physically he wasn’t quite there, but it felt like a good opportunity to push him to progress him to a different programme. He’s in a much better place and has integrated well.

“It’s good for him to be around us. He’s been good for us, but we’ve been good for him as well.”