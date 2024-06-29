Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool have added Ashley Fletcher to their ranks for the 2024/25 season.

The striker makes the move to Bloomfield Road on a two-year deal, with an option for an additional 12 months, following the conclusion of his contract with Watford - where he only made six appearances in three seasons.

Fletcher’s time at Vicarage Road was mainly spent out on loan, with his most recent spell coming with Sheffield Wednesday.

During his time in South Yorkshire, he failed to score in 28 appearances, picking up more bookings than goals.

We asked the Sheffield Star’s Alex Miller more about Fletcher, his stint with Wednesday, and what he think the forward can bring to Blackpool:

-What was the feeling when the club first signed him, given his previous mixed results elsewhere?

Fletcher was signed at a difficult time of uncertainty at Wednesday, late on in a summer that saw the shock departure of Darren Moore in place of Xisco, his former boss at Watford.

The feeling among the fan base was that he was 'Xisco's man' and with some mistrust around the new boss, and the dire results that followed, it didn't help.

Wednesday needed a goal scorer and Fletcher's recent record wasn't gleaming. You could politely describe the reaction to his signing as 'sceptical'. -A lot of the social media reaction from Wednesday fans has been damning, has that been fair?

It was a difficult loan spell. Ultimately he didn't score, the bulk of his involvement came when Wednesday weren't creating many chances and he was a touch unlucky in moments - one or two struck the woodwork and I can remember a few blocks.

There was never any doubting his work rate and desire - he worked his socks off - but ultimately he looked low on confidence in front of goal. Personally, I think there are goals in him if he can get himself going and at League One level I do think he can do that. -He failed to score during his time at Hillsborough, what do you think that was down to?

As I say, he was unlucky in moments but ultimately he ended up playing as a runner in what was initially a poor Owls side.

He certainly wasn't the only Wednesday player to struggle in front of goal before the tide turned last season and by that time he was swimming against the tide.

With emergence of Bailey Cadamarteri and the signing of Ike Ugbo his minutes were reduced and by the time the side were firing, he was a small bit-part.

His last act for the Owls was a red card at Millwall in February and from that point he made only two benches in their final 13 matches.

-Did it ever look like it might click for him during his time with the club?

There were periods his form improved and he played a role in moments but in truth goals always felt a reach away.

Once Danny Röhl came in and other forwards grew in stature it was curtains. He was popular with players at the club and there was a hope he'd get going, but it never quite happened for him. -Did you see anything to suggest he could enjoy success at a lower level?

Absolutely. He's got a point to prove - as in truth he has in his last few moves. He played mainly as a sole forward at Wednesday and that didn't aid his cause - alongside someone like Jordan Rhodes the hope will be he can nick a goal or two early doors and get rolling.

He's a player with attributes that can suit the division and it feels a reasonable fit. -How would you rate his loan spell overall?

Fletcher's loan came to act as a microcosm of the worst of Wednesday's 'season of two halves'.

He worked hard, he never showed any sign of dropping his work rate or professionalism, but ultimately struggled.

He became a target for fan frustration - a little unfairly, I would suggest - but the fact is that he didn't have the quality required to get things going in front of goal.