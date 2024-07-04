The seven Blackpool youngsters who could make their mark in the opening game of pre-season
A Seasiders XI will take on AFC Blackpool at the Mechanics on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 2pm).
This fixture could provide a number of youngsters an opportunity to impress ahead of the first team game against AFC Fylde at Mill Farm on July 12.
Here’s some of the players that could make an impact this summer:
Josh Miles
Josh Miles made the move to Bloomfield Road from Southport last summer, and was handed his senior debut for the Seasiders against Morecambe in the EFL Trophy.
He has also impressed at times for the U18s and the development squad.
Zak Emmerson
Former Oldham Athletic striker Zak Emmerson made the move to Bloomfield Road from Brighton in 2022, and has featured regularly in the Central League.
During the most recent campaign, he spent time on loan with Eastbourne Borough, where he scored five goals in 11 games.
On the last day of the season, he was among the substitutes for the Seasiders' game away to Reading.
Jake Daniels
Jake Daniels made his senior debut for the Seasiders back in 2022, and has recently had his time at Bloomfield Road extended by a further 12 months.
The striker spent time on loan with Bradford Park Avenue last season.
Kwaku Donkor
Kwaku Donkor was handed his senior Seasiders debut in an EFL Trophy group game away to Barrow back in September, and featured two more times for the club in that competition.
The 19-year-old has also spent time with Havant & Waterlooville on loan, making 12 appearances in National League South.
Jack Moore
Jack Moore made his senior debut for Blackpool in the EFL Trophy last season.
The defender also has also spent time on loan with Chorley, making 22 appearances in National League North.
Alex Lankshear
Alex Lankshear made his senior debut at the back end of the 2022/23 season, and has been out on loan to Dorking Wanderers during the most recent campaign.
Dan Sassi
Dan Sassi joined the Seasiders from Burnley earlier this year, but was loaned out to Rochdale to pick up some game time in the National League.
