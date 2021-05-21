Live'The play-off Kings are heading back to Wembley!': Blackpool fans in dreamland after play-off semi-final triumph against Oxford United
Blackpool drew 3-3 with Oxford United in the second leg of their play-off semi-final final to seal a 6-3 aggregate win - clinching their place in the Wembley final in the process.
Friday, 21st May 2021, 10:21 pm
Updated
Friday, 21st May 2021, 10:24 pm
Here's what Pool fans made of tonight's breathless, action-packed affair...
FAN REACTION: Blackpool 3-3 Oxford United
