Live'The play-off Kings are heading back to Wembley!': Blackpool fans in dreamland after play-off semi-final triumph against Oxford United

Blackpool drew 3-3 with Oxford United in the second leg of their play-off semi-final final to seal a 6-3 aggregate win - clinching their place in the Wembley final in the process.

By Matt Scrafton
Friday, 21st May 2021, 10:21 pm
Updated Friday, 21st May 2021, 10:24 pm
4,000 Seasiders returned to Bloomfield Road and produced a spectacular atmosphere

Here's what Pool fans made of tonight's breathless, action-packed affair...

