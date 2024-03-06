The out of contract players Blackpool should definitely keep- and those with plenty to prove

5 . Shayne Lavery

Shayne Lavery is another player with plenty to prove between now and the end of the season. There's no doubting he can be a real threat for the Seasiders, but does lack consistency, which unfortunately comes down to injuries. If he's able to enjoy a strong end to the campaign then a new deal should certainly be on the table, if not, then it will be a tougher call. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker