The out of contract players Blackpool should definitely keep- and those with plenty to prove

A total of eight individuals could depart Bloomfield Road for free at the conclusion of the campaign- and it is currently unknown who will be offered new deals, and who would accept any potential terms. Meanwhile, a number of players who are currently on loan will depart as well.
The club should definitely fight to keep some of the out of contract players, while others have plenty to prove between now and the end of the season.
A number of Blackpool players are out of contract.
2. Marvin Ekpiteta
Marvin Ekpiteta is a player Blackpool should definitely look to keep if they are able to. The centre back had a pretty poor start to the season, but in recent month has really rediscovered his best form, and is also someone who has shown he's capable of performing in the Championship.
3. Callum Connolly
Callum Connolly often gets a lot of stick from fans, but remains a good utility option for the Seasiders and has been a good servant to the club. Saying that, there are plenty of players who are ahead of him in the squad and are simply better options, so it may be time to part ways at the end of his current deal.
4. Matty Virtue
Matty Virtue did enjoy a really good spell before picking up an injury in the first half of the campaign. Since his return, he's not really stood out when given an opportunity. He's still got plenty to prove between now and the end of the season. Like Connolly, he's a decent squad option, but the Seasiders could move on.
5. Shayne Lavery
Shayne Lavery is another player with plenty to prove between now and the end of the season. There's no doubting he can be a real threat for the Seasiders, but does lack consistency, which unfortunately comes down to injuries. If he's able to enjoy a strong end to the campaign then a new deal should certainly be on the table, if not, then it will be a tougher call.
6. Richard O'Donnell
Richard O'Donnell should definitely be offered a new deal. The 35-year-old has been a great back-up keeper for the Seasiders, and has been impressive when he's received a first team opportunity.