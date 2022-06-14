Liam Rosenior worked as Wayne Rooney's assistant at Derby last season

The out-of-contract Derby County players Liam Rosenior could sign if he’s appointed Blackpool boss

It appears to be a case of when, not if, Liam Rosenior is appointed Blackpool’s new head coach.

If that is indeed the case, it’s been mooted the 37-year-old could raid his current club Derby County to bring in new players.

Wayne Rooney’s side continued to be mired in off-the-field strife, the situation only worsening yesterday when Chris Kirchner - who had previously been granted exclusivity as preferred bidder - withdrew his offer.

Until the Rams find a new buyer, they’re unable to offer new deals to their out-of-contract players, whose deals will be expiring on June 30.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the soon-to-be free agents that Rosenior could possibly target this summer:

1. Ryan Allsop

The former Pool loanee could be an option, with both Dan Grimshaw and Chris Maxwell already the subject of transfer speculation.

2. Osazee Aghatise

The 19-year-old midfielder made his debut in November 2021 during a 1-1 draw with Millwall, before making two further appearances. Born in Germany but moved to England aged seven.

3. Nathan Byrne

An attacking right-back in the same mould as Jordan Gabriel, Byrne could be an option if Gabriel departs. Already linked with Millwall and Stoke City.

4. Eiran Cashin

The 20-year-old not only scored against Blackpool during Derby’s win at Bloomfield Road, but also impressed in the centre of defence.

