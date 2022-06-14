The out-of-contract Derby County players Liam Rosenior could sign if he’s appointed Blackpool boss

If that is indeed the case, it’s been mooted the 37-year-old could raid his current club Derby County to bring in new players.

Wayne Rooney’s side continued to be mired in off-the-field strife, the situation only worsening yesterday when Chris Kirchner - who had previously been granted exclusivity as preferred bidder - withdrew his offer.

Until the Rams find a new buyer, they’re unable to offer new deals to their out-of-contract players, whose deals will be expiring on June 30.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the soon-to-be free agents that Rosenior could possibly target this summer:

1. Ryan Allsop The former Pool loanee could be an option, with both Dan Grimshaw and Chris Maxwell already the subject of transfer speculation. Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker Photo Sales

2. Osazee Aghatise The 19-year-old midfielder made his debut in November 2021 during a 1-1 draw with Millwall, before making two further appearances. Born in Germany but moved to England aged seven. Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker Photo Sales

3. Nathan Byrne An attacking right-back in the same mould as Jordan Gabriel, Byrne could be an option if Gabriel departs. Already linked with Millwall and Stoke City. Photo: Nigel French Photo Sales

4. Eiran Cashin The 20-year-old not only scored against Blackpool during Derby’s win at Bloomfield Road, but also impressed in the centre of defence. Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker Photo Sales