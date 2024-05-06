Rotherham United’s relegation has already been confirmed last month, which led to Steve Evans’ return to the New York Stadium following the sacking of Leam Richardson.

Huddersfield Town’s fate looked all but certain heading into the round of fixtures, but a 2-0 defeat to Ipswich Town confirmed the end of their time in the second tier of English football.

Birmingham City were the third team to go down despite picking up a 1-0 win over Norwich City. Their form taking a huge dip following the sacking of John Eustace at the beginning of October, with the appointment Wayne Rooney not proving to be a success.

Rotherham will hold talks with their out of contract players on Tuesday, while the other two clubs won’t be too far behind them in sorting their retained list.

Here’s some of the notable individuals that could be available for free from the relegated Championship teams:

1 . Tyler Blackett (Rotherham United) Former Manchester United youngster Tyler Blackett is out of contract at the New York Stadium this summer. The defender, who has previously spent time on loan with Blackpool, has only managed 18 appearances since joining Rotherham from FC Cincinnati last March. Photo: Jess Hornby Photo Sales

2 . Lee Peltier (Rotherham United) Veteran defender Lee Peltier is at the end of his contract with Rotherham United, where he has been since 2022. The 37-year-old will consider his options this summer, and decide whether he will continue playing or not. His CV also includes stints with the likes of Leicester City, Leeds United and Cardiff City. Photo: Bryn Lennon Photo Sales

3 . Sean Morrison (Rotherham United) Former Reading and Cardiff City defender Sean Morrison has been with Rotherham since January 2023, and featured 27 times last season. Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

4 . Sam Clucas (Rotherham United) Sam Clucas joined Rotherham as a free agent back in September, and made 32 appearances for the South Yorkshire club. The midfielder has previously played for the likes of Swansea City and Stoke City. Photo: Ed Sykes Photo Sales

5 . Jamie Lindsay (Rotherham United) Former Celtic youngster Jamie Lindsay made the move to Rotherham from Ross County back in 2019. The 28-year-old made 21 appearances last season. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales