Blackpool are set to be without a number of players for their EFL Trophy tie against Crewe Alexandra (K.O. 7pm).

The competition gets underway this evening for the Seasiders, before further group games against Liverpool U21s (October 8) and Harrogate Town (November 12).

A number of Blackpool players are set to be absent for the Railwaymen’s visit to Bloomfield Road, through both injury and international call-ups.

Here’s a closer look at the Seasiders’ absentees:

Dom Ballard

Dom Ballard is one of three players heading out on international duty, with the 19-year-old selected for England U20s.

The striker is set for an away trip to Turkey on Friday (K.O. 5pm), before returning home to face Romania at Stockport County’s Edgeley Park on September 10 (K.O. 7pm).

Rob Apter

Rob Apter has been called up to the Scotland U21s squad for the second time, having previously taken on Turkey and Austria at the start of the summer.

Scot Gemmill’s side are up against Spain in Edinburgh on Friday, and Malta at the Ta'qali National Stadium next week.

Zac Ashworth

The final international in the Blackpool squad is Zac Ashworth, with the defender set to be involved in a UEFA EURO U21 qualifier against Iceland with Wales.

Albie Morgan

Albie Morgan hasn’t featured in the current campaign so far due to a quad injury - which also forced him to miss the end of pre-season.

At the beginning of August, the midfielder didn’t seem far away from a return, but suffered a setback.

The 24-year-old was back on the grass last week doing some fitness work, but wasn’t involved in anything football-related, which suggests he’s not close to featuring in any of the upcoming games, unless he makes quick progress during the international break.

Andy Lyons

Andy Lyons is another player who is ruled out of Tuesday’s game.

The defender suffered an ACL injury back in February, and usual recovery time is around nine months, meaning he’ll still be on the sidelines for a little longer.

Hayden Coulson

Hayden Coulson scored the winner in last week’s EFL Cup game away to Blackburn Rovers, but suffered a groin injury during that game.

The wing-back wasn’t risked for Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Wycombe Wanderers after not being ready on Friday.

Due to him not being too far away at the weekend, he could be close to a return.

Elkan Baggott

Elkan Baggott missed the 2-1 win at Ewood Park due to an ankle knock. The Ipswich Town loanee had returned to training, before suffering another whack which ruled him out of Saturday’s game.

It’s currently unknown if the problem will keep the 21-year-old out of action for a period of time.

Olly Casey

Olly Casey was forced off in the first half of the game against Blackburn after a kick to his calf and his ankle.

The defender had tried to test himself before the Wycombe game, but wasn’t ready for the fixture, and the Crewe tie may come too soon as well.

Ryan Finnigan

Like Casey, Finnigan went off in the 25th minute of last week’s EFL Cup tie after suffering a dead leg.

The club are remaining cautious with what they do with the 20-year-old midfielder.