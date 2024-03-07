The most valuable players in each League One squad- including Blackpool, Portsmouth and Bolton Wanderers

There’s a number of valuable player plying their trade in League One.
By Amos Wynn
Published 7th Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT

The competition attracts a range of talents, and have a number of clubs with differing budgets.

Each team has that one individual with an eye-catching price tag, with some in particular coming as a surprise.

Here’s the most valuable player at each club based on Transfermarkt’s market value:

1. Who is the most valuable player in each League One squad?

We've taken a look at the highest market values for each team. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Cambridge United's James Brophy has a market value of €425k.

2. Cambridge United

Cambridge United's James Brophy has a market value of €425k. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

On loan Reading keeper Luke Southwood has the highest market value in the Cheltenham squad with €500k.

3. Cheltenham Town

On loan Reading keeper Luke Southwood has the highest market value in the Cheltenham squad with €500k. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Burton Albion's Joe Powell has a market value of €500k.

4. Burton Albion

Burton Albion's Joe Powell has a market value of €500k. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Fleetwood Town's Jayden Stockley has a market value of €600k.

5. Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood Town's Jayden Stockley has a market value of €600k. Photo: Pete Norton

Nohan Kenneh, who is on loan from Hibernian, has the highest market value in the Shrewsbury Town with €600k.

6. Shrewsbury Town

Nohan Kenneh, who is on loan from Hibernian, has the highest market value in the Shrewsbury Town with €600k. Photo: David Rogers

