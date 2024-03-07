The competition attracts a range of talents, and have a number of clubs with differing budgets.
Each team has that one individual with an eye-catching price tag, with some in particular coming as a surprise.
Here’s the most valuable player at each club based on Transfermarkt’s market value:
We've taken a look at the highest market values for each team. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Cambridge United
Cambridge United's James Brophy has a market value of €425k. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. Cheltenham Town
On loan Reading keeper Luke Southwood has the highest market value in the Cheltenham squad with €500k. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. Burton Albion
Burton Albion's Joe Powell has a market value of €500k. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
5. Fleetwood Town
Fleetwood Town's Jayden Stockley has a market value of €600k. Photo: Pete Norton
6. Shrewsbury Town
Nohan Kenneh, who is on loan from Hibernian, has the highest market value in the Shrewsbury Town with €600k. Photo: David Rogers