The competition attracts a range of talents, and have a number of clubs with differing budgets.

Each team has that one individual with an eye-catching price tag, with some in particular coming as a surprise.

Here’s the most valuable player at each club based on Transfermarkt’s market value:

Cambridge United's James Brophy has a market value of €425k.

On loan Reading keeper Luke Southwood has the highest market value in the Cheltenham squad with €500k.

Burton Albion's Joe Powell has a market value of €500k.

Fleetwood Town's Jayden Stockley has a market value of €600k.